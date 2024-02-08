HSVP to develop 11 new sectors in Gurugram dist

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the state’s urban planning agency, is set to develop 11 new residential sectors in Gurugram district, covering Gurugram city, Sohna, Pataudi, and Farrukhnagar, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. HT Image

The officials said that HSVP has tentatively identified 1,845 acres of land which can be utilised for developing the residential sectors.

“The acquisition of land is quite costly in the present scenario… As such it has been decided to develop residential sectors under land pooling, e-bhoomi portal or land partnership. Around 11 sectors are proposed to be developed in the city, and we will soon initiate the process and reach out to owners with proposals,” said Vikas Dhanda, estate officer one, HSVP, Gurugram.

The development of these residential sectors was approved by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also directed the agency to expedite the purchase of 5,000 acres of land to facilitate the development of new sectors across Haryana, a state government spokesperson said.

HSVP chief administrator TL Satyaprakash said that the authority will work towards aggregating land to develop residential sectors. “As per the directions of the CM, efforts will be made to acquire land and develop residential sectors across the state, including Gurugram,” he said.

HSVP officials said land parcels have been identified under the land pooling policy in Gurugram sectors 68-70 (150 acres) and sectors 36A and 37 (326.17 acres); Sohna sectors 32 and 34 (463 acres), Farrukhnagar Sector 3 (263 acres), and Pataudi sectors 2, 3 and 4 (643 acres).

“These parcels would be floated for seeking options from the land owners for e-bhoomi or land pooling or land partnership,” said an HSVP proposal sent by chief town planner, HSVP to administrator, Gurugram.

Khattar, while chairing the 126th meeting of the agency in Chandigarh, also directed that HSVP should comprehensively catalogue all its properties, including residential, commercial, or institutional. He directed that any land-related applications submitted by citizens to estate officers in the field must be promptly reported to the headquarters without fail.

Under the land pooling policy, any land owner can, either directly or through an aggregator, submit their application under this policy, expressing interest in offering land for the project for the specified development purpose. A number of farmers or owners can come forward to offer their land in return for saleable TDR rights.

Under the e-bhoomi portal, any farmer can offer land independently or through a listed aggregator to the state government for purchase. The land owner or aggregator will have to also stipulate rates which they are willing to sell the land based on which the authorities take a call.

Meanwhile, the land partnership policy is a strategy where land owners and development agencies form a partnership to achieve land development objectives.