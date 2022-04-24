HTCityCheers23: 23 items to tick off your South Campus checklist

When you think of the South Campus area, one thinks of the pubs and clubs, lounges and shopping malls but there is more to it than meets the eye. It holds in its embrace numerous historical sites, small eateries that are worth a try and a lot more. Here we have a list of 23 things that one shouldn’t miss.

Places to Chill

1. Purana Qila is a great place to head to when you are in need of a relaxing walk. The lake, which forms a part of the moat, was once open for boat rides, too. However, you can still enjoy the grandeur of the fort’s Mughal architecture.

2. Sanjay Van is great for a hike while exploring the wildlife and greenery along the ramparts of Delhi’s oldest remaining fort.

Youngsters capturing precious moments at the Garden of Five Senses. (Phot: Sanjeev Verma/HT)

3. Garden of Five Senses is built partly on rocky terrain and partly on a plain area. Sprawling over 20 acres, it is perfect for spending a day out as the park hosts plenty of greenery and a variety of flora. You will also come across water fountains and pools, where you can chill out with friends!

4. Art Faculty of the South Campus is as serene as the one in the North Campus. You will find students taking a break and chilling in the lawn area throughout the year.

5. Satpula Bridge is a 14th-century weir located near Khirki Village, right opposite the cluster of malls in Saket. It isn’t that famous or exactly visited by many, which makes it a perfect venue for you to chill with a picnic basket on a weekend and de-stress.

For Love of History

6. Tughlaqabad Fort built by Ghiyasuddin Tughlaq, the founder of the Delhi Sultanate in 1321, is the remains of the third historic city of Delhi. It is also one of the best places for photography.

7. Qutub Complex is where the song Chand Sifarish Jo Karta Hamari from the movie Fanaa (2016) was shot. It’s a place of historical importance and a romantic site for all your dates.

8. Mehrauli Archeological Park is a haven for history buffs and those intrigued by the rumours of hauntings. Spread over nearly 200 acres, there are 100-odd structures, built across several centuries.

Humayun’s Tomb is a hit with filmmakers and a great spot for a day out. (Photo: Amal KS/HT)

9. Humayun’s Tomb is yet another place to visit to marvel at Mughal architecture. Did you know it has a similar architecture as Taj Mahal? Head here to take a walk through the past.

Youngsters are click-ready at Agrasen ki Baoli, one of the surviving ancient stepwells of Delhi. (Photo: Sonu Mehta/HT)

10. Agrasen ki Baoli is a popular stop on the history lover’s map. But this ancient step well is a must for cine buffs, too! From Abhishek Bachchan trying to steal a kiss from Preity Zinta in the Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (2007) song Bol Na Halke Halke to Aamir Khan’s conversation with Anushka Sharma in the 2014 film PK (“Waise toh hum Agrasen ki Baoli mein rehta hun”), it has been featured in several films.

Foodie Zones

11. SDA Market near IIT Delhi is where the youngsters head to for mouth-watering biryanis, kebabs and curries, washed down with beer and cocktails.

12. Dolma Aunty Momos is said to be the first-ever momo thela that was established in the busy streets of Central Market in Lajpat Nagar. And even today, it is a hot spot for momo lovers. You can even check out the places where the 2013 movie Queen was shot. From where actor Kangana Ranaut was seen eating golgappas in the film to the place Rajkumar Rao proposed at, it was all shot in Delhi’s favourite shopping arena.

Dilli Haat is where the cultures of different states come together, a haven for those looking for good food or a fun time photo. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

13. Dilli Haat is where outstation students head to when missing home as food stalls of every state can be found here!

14. Shahpur Jat and coffee dates go hand-in-hand. It’s no secret that Shahpur Jat is a hub of designer boutiques and wedding shopping, but for college goers it is the go-to place for dates and Insta-worthy clicks.

For all the foodies, Hauz Khas is the place to be. (Photo: Arun Sharma/HT)

15. Hauz Khas Village is where the song Agar Tum Saath Ho from Tamasha (2015) was shot when Ved and Tara reunite! At its entry point, you will find a thelawala best known for its egg roll at 100 bucks.

16. Nizamuddin Lane offers everything scrumptious, from kebabs and kofta to mutton chops. This is a haven for all food lovers with a college student’s pocket.

17. Food stalls around Green Park metro station are where one heads to for hot parathas with a round of kulhad tea.

18. Satya Niketan Market has a particular chai wala at its inner complex, which is one of the places where you will find youngsters catching up with friends.

Fun Time

Craving some adventure? Try out rock climbing. (Photo: Facebook)

19. Rock climbing at Indian Mountaineering Foundation, South Moti Bagh, can be something you can do over the weekend with friends.

20. Cycling near Siri Fort auditorium is best as there is little to no traffic around it.

21. Drum circles are community gatherings where people play hand drums in a casual environment. If you are a drummer, bring your instrument(s) and play along (at Deer Park and Aurobindo Marg on alternate Saturdays).

22. Sunday Book Market at Asaf Ali Road is a book lover’s delight and a must-visit spot.

Deer Park is a paradise for morning joggers. (Photo: Biplov Bhuyan/HT)

23. Go for a run at Deer Park and enjoy the fresh air and natural beauty. Not to forget the deer there to greet you!

