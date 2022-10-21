IAS officer alleges abusive calls, probe on

A senior IAS officer in the Delhi government has filed a complaint alleging she has been getting abusive WhatsApp calls and messages from an unknown person allegedly impersonating a senior officer in the government, police said on Thursday, adding the complaint does not mention the name of the senior officer.

Investigators said they registered an FIR at the north Delhi cyber police station on October 18 based on the IAS officer’s complaint, but are yet to arrest anyone. HT has seen a copy of the FIR, which was filed under sections 507(criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), 508(causing or attempting to cause anything that a person is not legally entitled to do) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66D (cheating by impersonation using computer resource), 84C (punishment for attempt to commit offences) of the Information Technology Act.

In her complaint, the IAS officer said she had been getting calls from an unknown person who was allegedly harassing her and seeking confidential information related to her department for the last 3-4 weeks. “When I told the person I will file a police complaint, he said he is using a SIM card acquired using fake/false documents so police would not be able to trace him. The person also tried to impersonate a senior government officer when he spoke to me. This person keeps on changing his assumed name on WhatsApp trying to impersonate someone else in order to cheat the person he calls,” she wrote.

HT requested the IAS officer for a comment, but she was not available.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, deputy commissioner of police (north), was also not available for comment despite calls and messages.