ICC recommends suspension of Daulat Ram College professor
According to a student familiar with the case, the professor allegedly assaulted the complainant after asking another student to leave.
NEW DELHI: Delhi University’s Daulat Ram College Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has recommended the suspension of an assistant professor facing allegations of sexual assault and harassment by a student. The university’s vice-chancellor has approved the recommendation, officials familiar with the development said.
“The ICC sent its recommendation to the college’s governing body, which met on Tuesday and communicated its decision to the vice-chancellor’s office”, an official said.
The college received a formal complaint on October 29 and referred it to the ICC for an inquiry, following the prescribed procedures.
A student familiar with the case had earlier told HT that the alleged incident took place on October 27. According to the student, the professor allegedly assaulted the complainant after asking another student to leave.
A senior college official said, “We received a complaint on October 29, which was then referred to the Internal Complaints Committee in accordance with the prescribed standard operating procedures”.
The professor was sent on leave after receiving the complaint, while the matter was examined.
The Daulat Ram College Students’ Union has called for an impartial,time-bound inquiry into the case. “We demand a fair, impartial and time-bound investigation and strict action if the allegations are established,” the students’ union president had said.
The union also warned that students could organise a protest and approach the University Grants Commission (UGC) and other relevant authorities if the investigation is delayed.
HT queries seeking response from the professor went unanswered.
Acting principal Priti Malhotra said, “I am not a member of the ICC and the decisions are strictly confidential. Therefore, I cannot comment”.
An ICC member and the vice-chancellor also declined to comment.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHemani Bhandari
Hemani Bhandari is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in New Delhi, where she reports on crime, policing, governance and social issues. With over a decade of experience in journalism, she specialises in combining on-ground reporting with evidence-based storytelling to examine the human impact of public policy, law enforcement and urban governance. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major developments in the capital, including crime investigations, civic challenges, protests, and issues affecting vulnerable communities. As a Special Correspondent, she focuses on producing exclusive investigations, enterprise stories and long-form features that go beyond daily news cycles. She has a keen interest in using public records, official data and field reporting to uncover systemic issues and present complex subjects in an accessible manner. A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Hemani believes in rigorous, ethical and evidence-based reporting. She is passionate about investigative journalism and continuously seeks to expand her skills in data journalism, open-source investigations and digital reporting techniques.Read More
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