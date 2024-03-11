IIT-Delhi launches new two-year Master’s programme for Social Sciences

The department of humanities and social sciences at Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) has launched a new two-year Master’s programme, called “culture, society, thought”, that focuses on the core disciplines of sociology, literature and philosophy, officials aware of the development said on Monday. Microsoft and Co-chair, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates during an interaction with the students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at its campus in New Delhi. (Representational Image)

“The new programme explores aspects of contemporaneity and interdisciplinarity across disciplines in the humanities and social sciences. Its location at IIT-Delhi gives it a unique vantage point to generate a new corpus of knowledge, populate new kinds of archives, and develop critical methodologies to give new directions to humanities and social science research from the global south,” said Farhana Ibrahim, head of department of humanities and social sciences at IIT-Delhi.

The application process for admission to this programme will start on March 20 and end on April 4, said an IIT-D official, adding that the classes will begin in July.

The institute said that candidates interested in enrolling in the programme will need a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline (with a minimum of 55% or equivalent CGPA in BA, and first division for all other degrees) to be eligible for the course.

Officials said that the admission procedure includes shortlisting through an entrance examination or GATE 2024 score, followed by an interview of the shortlisted candidates in May 2024. The fee structure of the programme will be at par with other postgraduate programs of the Institute, they added.

“The programme will train and equip students for a variety of fields including research, academia, social work, think tanks, media and policymaking, among others, in government and non-governmental organisations, research institutes, social entrepreneurship organisations etc,” said an official.

“Graduates from the Master’s programme will also be eligible to join doctoral programmes offered by the department of humanities and social sciences at IIT-Delhi, or other international doctoral programmes,” the official added.