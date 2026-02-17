New Delhi, The Central Information Commission has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to proactively disclose information related to illegal encroachments, saying such details are of "recurring public interest" and frequently sought by citizens under the RTI Act. Illegal encroachment: CIC asks MCD to put complaints, demolition drive details in public domain

Observing that encroachment-related information should be made readily available, Information Commissioner Vinod Kumar Tiwari said, "Such information is of recurring public interest and is frequently sought by citizens through RTI applications."

The order was passed while disposing of an appeal related to alleged illegal encroachments in Main Bazar in Delhi's Paharganj area, where the appellant sought details on action taken on her complaint, norms governing occupation of roads and footpaths by shops, and accountability in case of accidents caused due to congestion.

Emphasising the need for transparency, the CIC held that "proactive and upfront disclosure of encroachment related information, including details of complaints received, action taken reports, schedules of encroachment removal drives, applicable rules/policies and decisions of the Zonal Vending Committee, in the public domain would substantially enhance transparency".

It further said such disclosure would also "reduce the need for filing multiple RTI applications on similar issues" and lessen the burden on the Right to Information machinery.

The CIC noted that the RTI application, filed in May 2024, did not receive a response within the stipulated time and even a direction by the appellate authority to the public information officer for a point-wise reply was not complied with.

Flagging the lapse, the commission said, "Such lapses defeat the spirit of the RTI Act and cause inconvenience to information seekers."

It cautioned the PIO and assistant commissioner of the Karol Bagh Zone to be more careful and diligent in handling RTI applications, warning that appropriate action could be taken for future violations.

The commission directed the MCD to initiate phased proactive disclosure within four weeks, covering the status of illegal encroachment complaints, action taken, schedules and outcomes of demolition drives, applicable rules and policies, and decisions of zonal vending committees, and place the details in public domain.

