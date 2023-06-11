‘Ill-mannered nawab’: BJP slams Kejriwal over PM remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party took strong objection to the alleged derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during a rally on Sunday, while also charging ministers of his Aam Aadmi Party of large-scale corruption. Delhi BJP leaders take selfies at the launch of a new political campaign against the AAP, on Sunday. (Vipin KumarHT Photo)

“Kejriwal is ill-mannered, corrupt and useless but the language used by him today shows the shallowness that he has reached to cover the corruption. He says in his speech that he has hundreds of Manish Sisodias and Satyendar Jains, which shows that the entire party is floating in the river of corruption. Jain looted Delhi and Sisodia undertook excise scam worth several crores. This is a party of corrupt and cunning people,” Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva alleged.

At his rally held at the city’s Ramlila Maidan against the central government’s May 19 ordinance on power over services in the national capital, Kejriwal said that the Prime Minister is an “arrogant dictator” and that the BJP, which is in power at the Centre, if not stopped, will promulgate similar ordinances to disempower elected governments will in other states too.

Sachdeva said that Delhi chief minister was acting like “ill-mannered nawab (royal)”.

“His only goal is to loot Delhi,” Sachdeva said. “People of Delhi have now seen the reality. This is no longer a party of the aam aadmi (common man) but that of a corrupt man. The Delhi BJP will expose their every act of corruption and bring him to justice like his two other ministers,” Sachdeva said.

Former Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia are currently lodged in Tihar jail for alleged money laundering and corruption cases under investigation by two central agencies.

The BJP also attacked Kejriwal for alleged irregularities in renovating the chief minister’s official residence, with north-east Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari likening that Kejriwal to a king.

“Raja Sahib Kejriwal reached Ramlila Maidan from his ₹174 crore palace with cars worth several crores... This was the same place where Anna Hazare and Kejriwal sat under the banner of India against corruption,” he said.

The AAP has, however, said that the renovation was necessary, as the CM’s residence was constructed 80 years ago and there had been three recent incidents of roof collapse. It also said that the renovation was recommended by the the Public Works Department.

At the joint press conference, south Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri said that the central government is being criticised even as the Union home minister was overseeing the development of a 10,000-bed hospital while the Delhi CM was busy developing a palace at the his official residence. The Delhi BJP also placed posters and banners highlighting the issue of money spent on the CM’s house renovation on Sunday. , besides displaying a model of the house near Connaught Place and urging people to take selfies with it, naming it as the “Selfie With Corruption Ka Rajmahal” campaign.

“We requested him (Kejriwal) to open the sheesh mahal (his residence) for people of Delhi. Now this selfie model will be run in all the assemblies across Delhi,” Sachdeva said.

The AAP did not respond to HT’s queries on the allegations.