‘If Kejriwal has 100 Sisodias…’: BJP's jibe at Delhi CM's Ramlila rally

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Virendra Sachdeva taking a jibe at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, hours after Kejriwal held a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi against Centre's ordinance on control over administrative services, said on Sunday that Kejriwal's aim was just to loot the people of Delhi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses AAP's "maha rally" against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in the national capital, at Ramlila Maidan(PTI)

Questioning Kejriwal, he said, “To hide your corruption and lies, you think you'd say anything and Delhiites will listen.”

During his speech, Kejriwal said, “They put Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain in the jail to stop work, we have 100 Sisodias, 100 Jains.”

Responding to this, Sachdeva said, “He [Arvind Kejriwal] said he has 100 Manish Sisodias and 100 Satyendar Jains. One Satyendar Jain who looted Delhi and one Manish Sisodia who didn't just push the youth in intoxication but also carried out crores-worth scam. So, if he has hundreds of Sisodia and Jain, this means that the river of corruption is flowing through the entire party [AAP].”

Sachdeva also said during media interations, “PM is well respected, he doesn't need a certificate from anyone. It's Arvind Kejriwal who needs to mind his language.”

Amit Malviya's reaction to Kejriwal's speech

During his speech on Sunday, Kejriwal said that under the Central government, inflation was rising and the prices of Petrol and Diesel were soaring.

Responding to this, BJP national spokesperson Amit Malviya, taking to Twitter, turned it around and said, “Kejriwal, it seems, suffers from schizophrenia… On the day, Bhagwant Mann increased VAT on petrol and diesel in Punjab, Kejriwal, instead of ensuring rollback, is cursing him in public. What kind of character this Kejriwal is, who has no control over either his language or CM?”

Kejriwal's speech

Kejriwal's rally was against the Centre's ordinance which grants all control of administrative services to the Central government through Delhi's Lieutenant Governor. The rally was held on Ramlila Maidan, where the Aam Aadmi Party was formed and where the last three governments led by Kejriwal have been sworn in. He called the ground “a sacred platform”.

On the stage were, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, former Congress leader Kapil Sibal, AAP MLAs Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Durgesh Pathak and AAP MPs Sanjay Singh, Susheel Gupta and Sandeep Pathak.

During the rally, Kejriwal said, “When PM Modi says that he does not accept the decision of the Supreme Court, then it is called Hitlerism. Modi ji's black ordinance says- ‘I do not believe in democracy, now dictatorship will run inside Delhi’. Now, people are not supreme, the L-G is supreme.”

Kejriwal further alleged that the Centre insulted the people of Delhi and he said that Delhi was a first and similar kind of ordinances will be soon brought in other states too.

“PM Modi can't take care of the country but he wakes up every day and stops the works that are being done in Delhi…,” the Delhi chief minister said.

Kejriwal sought support across country from Opposition parties

Kejriwal has visited several non-BJP states and sought support from Opposition parties against the Centre's Ordinance.

He has so far met with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

