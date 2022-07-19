IMD forecasts light drizzle in Delhi today, no drop in maximum temperature

Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky with light drizzle, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday but did not hold out any hopes for a decline in the maximum temperature during the day in the national capital.

The IMD forecast for Tuesday said the minimum temperature may be 28°C and the maximum temperature was expected to be around 38°C, close to Monday’s high of 38.2°C, which combined with the humidity ranging between 66% and 89%, pushed the heat index value (or ‘real feel’ temperature) to 56°C at 2.30pm, the second-highest for the month and season. The minimum temperature on Monday was 28.2°C, five notches below normal

Delhi’s air quality was in the ‘moderate’ category on Tuesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 106 on Tuesday. The average 24-hour AQI had been 116, which is in the lower end of the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Tuesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), said, “ AQI today indicates ‘satisfactory’ air quality. For the next three days (19th, 20th, 21st) peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 18-24 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘satisfactory’ due to expected light/trace rain spells.”