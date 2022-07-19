IMD forecasts light drizzle in Delhi today, no drop in maximum temperature
Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky with light drizzle, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday but did not hold out any hopes for a decline in the maximum temperature during the day in the national capital.
The IMD forecast for Tuesday said the minimum temperature may be 28°C and the maximum temperature was expected to be around 38°C, close to Monday’s high of 38.2°C, which combined with the humidity ranging between 66% and 89%, pushed the heat index value (or ‘real feel’ temperature) to 56°C at 2.30pm, the second-highest for the month and season. The minimum temperature on Monday was 28.2°C, five notches below normal
Delhi’s air quality was in the ‘moderate’ category on Tuesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 106 on Tuesday. The average 24-hour AQI had been 116, which is in the lower end of the moderate category.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.
On Tuesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), said, “ AQI today indicates ‘satisfactory’ air quality. For the next three days (19th, 20th, 21st) peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 18-24 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘satisfactory’ due to expected light/trace rain spells.”
-
Set up food processing units, minister tells fruit growers
Horticulture and food processing minister Fauja Singh Sarari has urged fruit-growing farmers to set up food processing units in order to boost their income and employment opportunities. Holding a meeting with the representatives of Pathankot Litchi Growers Welfare Association at Punjab Bhawan, the minister stressed that if the farmers cultivating fruits like kinnow, litchi, mango, amla and guava, prepare and sell juices and other edible products from these fruits, it will give them huge profit.
-
Phagwara mill owners told to pay ₹22 crore cane dues to farmers
Agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday directed the owners of Sandhar Sugar mill, Phagwara, to pay the pending dues of Rs 22 crore to sugarcane growers. He issued the direction after meeting the office-bearers of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba) and the management of the sugar mill. Reportedly, the mill has sold off molasses and the sugar stocks of the outgoing crushing season. He ordered an audit of the mill accounts.
-
33-year-old sarpanch found dead in Karnal, kin allege murder
A 33-year-old sarpanch was found dead in mysterious circumstances in Karnal on Saturday, police said. The victim, Jagbir Singh, the outgoing sarpanch of Sohana village in Karnal, was found lying on the road with multiple injuries near Karan Vihar. The complainant, Ajit Kumar, the brother of the victim alleged that Jagbir had been murdered by unidentified persons and demanded an in-depth probe.
-
Amit Shah expected to visit Chandigarh next week
Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to visit the city next week to attend a number of programmes, including foundation laying and inauguration of four schools. This will be Shah's second visit to the city within a span of four months. During his last visit on March 28, he had launched the state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre and also inaugurated 336 Chandigarh Police Flats, apart from an e-FIR platform.
-
Picked for Legends League Cricket, Reetinder Sodhi raring to go back to the field
Former India and Punjab all-rounder Reetinder Singh Sodhi, along with India's legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh, will take part in the upcoming second edition of the Legends League Cricket at Oman in September. The Punjab duo will join former Indian former Australian speedster Brett Lee, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, opener Virender Sehwag, spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan, and World Cup winning former England captain Eoin Morgan. A fit Sodhi also took part in the T10 League held in 2018.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics