IMD predicts light rainfall in Delhi, nearby areas in next few hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rainfall for Delhi and nearby areas in the next few hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of Delhi, Khekra, Gulothi, Bulandshahar, Billari, Milak, Bagpat, Chandausi (UP) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted.

The weather department has also predicted that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR would remain satisfactory today.

"The air quality is likely to remain in Satisfactory to Moderate category on 07.08.2021 and 08.08.2021. The outlook for subsequent 5 Days: The air quality is likely to remain largely in Satisfactory category," the MeT department said.

The national capital's air quality was in the satisfactory category on Friday morning. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The IMD has predicted “light to very light” rainfall over the next few days in the region with “break monsoon-like conditions” likely to set in from mid-next week. Records from the IMD show that the first week of August has so far remained dry with most parts of the national capital receiving trace rainfall.

Monsoon arrived in Delhi on July 13, at least 16 days behind schedule. Back in June, the IMD predicted that monsoon will arrive in the national capital by June 15. However, it revised its predictions for the arrival of monsoon and said that break monsoon conditions developed which delayed its onset.