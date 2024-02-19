IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms for Delhi-NCR and these states today | Weather updates

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms for several states, including Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, on Monday, February 19. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh may receive heavy rains today (Representative Photo)

According to the latest weather alert by the IMD, areas such as Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and western Uttar Pradesh are ‘very likely’ to witness rainfall from February 19 to February 21. This rainfall is expected to be "scattered" and “fairly widespread”.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy and misty conditions in Delhi on Monday morning, with the minimum temperature likely to settle at 9 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 27 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has also predicted rain or thundershowers with gusty winds on Monday and generally cloudy skies and moderate rain or drizzle on Tuesday and Wednesday in the national capital.

Apart from this, the IMD predicted that isolated thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightening are ‘very likely’ in Punjab from February 18-21; in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and western UP from February 19-21; over Rajasthan on February 19-20 and in eastern UP from February 20-22.

It is expected that the rain will improve the air quality of Delhi and other NCR areas, which continued to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Sunday. The AQI in the national capital on February 18 stood at 269, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Maximum temperature rises in Delhi

The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The humidity level oscillated between 100 per cent and 31 per cent during the day.

Further, the minimum temperature in Delhi stood at 8.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, two notches below the seasonal average. IMD has further predicted that Delhi NCR will see cloudy skies throughout the week.

(With inputs from PTI)