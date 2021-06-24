Home / Cities / Delhi News / IMD predicts thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain in Delhi, parts of UP
"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over Modinagar, Pilkhua, Hapur, Khurja, Jattari, Khekra, Bagpat (U.P.) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," the IMD said in another tweet.(AP)
IMD predicts thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain in Delhi, parts of UP

Parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience moderate to heavy intensity rainfall during the next two hours.
ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 09:51 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate rains in Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Isolated places of Northeast, East Delhi, Indrapuram, Pilkhua, Chapraula, Dadri, Khurja, Khair, Jattari (U.P.) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," IMD tweeted

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over Modinagar, Pilkhua, Hapur, Khurja, Jattari, Khekra, Bagpat (U.P.) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," the IMD said in another tweet.

