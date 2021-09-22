In a year, Delhi to get eco park to manage e-waste

In about a year, Delhi will have an e-waste management eco park, which will be the first of its kind in the country, lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal’s office said on Wednesday.

The idea to build such a park was finalised in a meeting chaired by the L-G on Wednesday, even as its location and model is yet to be decided. The meeting was attended by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, urban development minister Satyendar Jain and environment minister Gopal Rai, apart from top officials of the Delhi government, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the municipal corporations.

“Such a park is needed for scientific and environmentally safe dismantling, refurbishing, recycling and disposal of electronic waste in the city. It is estimated that Delhi generates about 200,000 tonnes of e-waste annually that comprises electrical appliances, electronic items, computers, accessories and mobile phones, among others. This waste is potentially hazardous to not only the environment but also to human health,” the L-G’s office said in a statement issued after the meeting.

Baijal directed officials to devise a system at the earliest for the sustainable disposal of e-waste. “Setting up of the e-waste management park, which will be a first of its kind in the country, will serve this purpose and also provide an example for the rest of the country. After detailed discussions, it was decided that the park will be set up in a timebound manner with various committees looking into identification of suitable land in conjunction with the DDA,” the L-G’s office said.

Chief secretary Vijay Dev was directed by Baijal to constitute a steering committee at the earliest for the selection of a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) of the e-waste park and to oversee the entire process till the park is made operational.

“Latest technology and integration of the unorganised sector comprising waste collectors should be thought of. Also, a suitable model for maintenance and viability of the park should be kept in mind. The committees will have representation from the ministry of electronics and information technology and the office of the Prime Minister’s scientific advisor, apart from other stakeholders from the Delhi government, DDA, pollution control agencies and the urban local bodies. The L-G reiterated the need for integrating the informal sector and making the common citizens of the city stakeholders in the project for it to succeed,” the office statement said.