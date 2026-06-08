In Delhi, 853 firefighting posts vacant; govt mulls upgrading DFS wireless communication

New Delhi: More than one-fourth of sanctioned firefighting posts are lying vacant in Delhi Fire Services (DFS), even as it moves to modernise the department’s decades-old wireless communication system in the aftermath of the Hauz Rani fire tragedy that claimed 22 lives, according to official data. The government is also mulling a major upgrade of the DFS wireless communication network (Hindustan Times)

An internal review of the department stated that 853 posts for firefighting staff are currently vacant out of the 3,312 sanctioned positions in the DFS.

“Moreover, of the 90 sanctioned posts of Station Officer, only 18 are occupied. The last direct recruitment for the position was conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in 2011-12,” an official said on the condition of anonymity.

The staffing gaps were highlighted during an internal review conducted after the fire at a bed-and-breakfast facility in Hauz Rani, one of the deadliest fire incidents in the Capital in recent years.

Officials highlighted that the vacancies have placed additional pressure on existing personnel, even as the city’s population, built-up area, and number of high-rise structures have grown substantially.

A detailed fire risk and infrastructure assessment commissioned by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in 2011 had also flagged significant deficiencies in Delhi’s firefighting infrastructure, manpower and emergency response systems, recommending large-scale expansion and modernisation. The assessment recommendations remain only on paper.

The government is also mulling a major upgrade of the DFS wireless communication network, which has not undergone a comprehensive overhaul since its introduction in 1969.

An official said the department continues to operate on two very high frequency (VHF) channels — 148.525 MHz and 148.725 MHz. While the radio sets have been upgraded over the years and are now digital mobile radio devices, the underlying communication architecture remains largely unchanged.

“The system was designed when Delhi had only 17 fire stations. Today there are 71 fire stations, and the existing line-of-sight communication network has exceeded its intended capacity,” the official said.

Officials said communication gaps have been identified between the central control room, fire stations, and firefighters, which often impede firefighting operations. With the growth of high-rise buildings and dense urban development, which can interfere with radio signals and affect connectivity during emergency operations, the problem has become more pronounced.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said the government is in the process of floating a tender to modernise the communication infrastructure.

“We are committed to modernising the communication system that is urgently in need of revamping. We are working to upgrade the firefighting and communication system that has not kept pace with the city’s growth,” Sood told HT.