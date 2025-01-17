In Delhi, there is a double ‘act of fraud’: Cong slams AAP and BJP

Chairman of the media and publicity department of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Pawan Khera on Friday said that the five guarantees announced by the Delhi Congress will be approved in the first cabinet meeting if the party is voted to power. Pawan Khera (HT Photo)

Another Congress leader Vinesh Phogat, on the same day, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were doing mere lip service regarding Jat reservation for political gains, and did not have concern for the welfare of the Jats. Phogat is a member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Julana in Haryana and was addressing a press conference at the DPCC office at Rajiv Bhawan.

Khera was at a separate press meet at the same venue. “When there is a natural disaster, it is called act of God, but in Delhi there is ‘act of fraud’ since 2013-14. The ‘double-engine fraud’ governments — one at the Centre and the other in Delhi — have turned Delhi into a football with their constant bickering and shadow boxing in the past 10 years. Both BJP and AAP sold big dreams to the people of Delhi, only to shatter their dreams with pollution, broken roads, overflowing drains and sewers, non-potable water, health concerns and other problems,” Khera said, adding that Congress has launched a QR code that will be directed to a website for the five guarantees wherein eligible residents can register their names.

Further, Khera said that while one government (BJP) built the ‘Raj Mahal’, the other (AAP) constructed the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ but when it comes to accountability for the development of Delhi, both pass the blame on each other.

Meanwhile, Phogat blamed AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for endorsing the controversial farm laws. “The Sheila Dikshit Congress government in Delhi, on 31 March, 2000 had issued a notification for the inclusion of Jats in the OBC list. However, when the farmers of the whole country were protesting against the three black farm laws, Kejriwal called a special session of the Delhi assembly to issue a notification to endorse Modi’s black farm laws in Delhi,” the athlete said.

Phogat added that both BJP and AAP, starved of any original ideas, were doing a copy-paste job of the guarantees of the Congress for the Delhi assembly elections, while Congress fulfilled its promises in the states where the party was in power.