In line of duty: Kind gestures help delivery boys

As we follow the protocol of ‘stay home and stay safe’, many are out and about, including delivery personnel, risking their lives to ensure that our essentials and meals get delivered timely at our doorstep.

And a few good Samaritans in the city are trying to provide them some relief in the course of their work, albeit with necessary safety precautions.

“I’ve kept a crate of small packaged drinking water at the main gate of our house. So whenever there’s a delivery boy at the door, I ensure they take one along. That’s the least I can do,” says Suhani Gulati, a resident of Punjabi Bagh.

Some others have taken the traditional route to quench thirst of delivery men in this scorching heat. One such individual, Prateek Sachdeva from Pitam Pura, says, “We’ve stopped stepping out and as we’ve a joint family, some or the other member is receiving deliveries every other day. So, my mother has kept an earthen pot of water for the riders. Earlier we used to keep old plastic bottles but have now replaced them with takeaway paper glasses for safety.”

For some, giving out tips is their way to help riders. “Since our delivery agents are working so hard, I try to tip them extra by paying the round-off amount. This way, I’m able to avoid monetary exchange and he gets to earn little extra,” shares Kritika Daksh Mehra, a resident of Saket.

And not just consumers, but some restaurateurs too, are making effort for comfort of delivery personnel. Mayur Gupta, who owns an eatery in south Delhi, has placed tables and chairs for riders. “Many delivery boys have to wait for their order, so they can sit for a bit,” he says.

Such efforts are being duly acknowledged as well. Kapil Chauhan, a delivery boy with a food aggregator, feels the pandemic has made customers respect their job. “Ab hume frontline worker jaisa feel aata hai. Kaafi ‘thanks’ bolte hai log, jo pehle thoda missing lagta tha,” he says. His sentiments are echoed by another delivery agent, Sukham Singh, who shares, “Pichle saal tak bura lagta tha, log hume hi Covid samajhte they, seedha sanitiser spray karne chale aate they. But ek saal mein kaafi badlav dekha hai. Ab sabse pehle paani offer karte hai.”