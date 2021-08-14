IndependenceDay: Delhiites hit the virtual button for workshops

Independence Day is a great occasion to teach young ones about the struggles of our freedom fighters and the history of how India achieved freedom. In the pre-Covid era, children used to head to schools where August 15 celebrations would entail quite a few activities. But, in absence of that, it’s the love for kites and everything craft that has taken over the bonding time with parents, in Delhi-NCR. A number of virtual, creative workshops for kite making and flag making are being attended by denizens, ahead of August 15.

“I’m so glad that we have the option of logging on to virtual classes to learn such creative things such as kite making,” says Priyanka Sinha, a homemaker and mother to five-year-old twins Marvi and Ayansh. “I was happy when I came across such a class because it’s a great way to teach my kids about the country’s history. Also, for me to spend time with my children, beyond giving them school lessons, this is a good excuse. I attend the workshop along with them, and these activities often lead to a lot of discussions between us as we get to learn and explore so much more. It’s great that we can do so much even while sitting at home during the pandemic.”

Priyanka Sinha, a Delhi-based homemaker, has enrolled herself with her kids for one such virtual kite-making workshop.

Besides craft workshops, there are also some other I-Day theme activities that are providing the parents and children to get a chance to bond. Sangita Gambhir, from an art and craft studio, says, “Besides the flag making workshop that we are conducting, we also have a food distribution activity as well as a stationery distribution activity, which will be conducted by both adults and children, in Rohini, on the occasion of Independence Day.”

Artist Simran Kaur, who is conducting a kite decoration and national symbols workshop for both kids and parents, informs that parents are indeed keen in indulging in these activities as schools are still closed. “We have regular sign ups by those who know we will do something creative. Also, more parents want to join in now as kids love to explore and learn through the play-way! And honestly, parents are clueless about what to teach and where to begin after so many days of being indoor in the pandemic. We have noticed that parents are really involved in these workshops so that they can spend time with the child,” she says.

And in fact, there are also some I-Day virtual parties designed especially for parents and children to attend together. “We’ll be holding a special class on August 15 where kids and parents will be dressed in Tricolour theme, and we’ll all have a small party online,” says Delhi-based Samridhi Verma, adding, “We will use this occasion to showcase whatever we have made during our craft classes before August 15!”

