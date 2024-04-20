INDIA ally Congress says will back AAP candidates in Delhi mayoral polls

The Congress on Saturday announced that it will back the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates for the MCD mayoral polls, a leader of the party’s Delhi unit said at a press conference. Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely. (ANI)

The elections are expected to be held on April 26 even as the Election Commission is yet to accord an approval to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to hold the polls on that date. The MCD had sought the EC approval since the second round of polling for the Lok Sabha elections is slated to be held on April 26.

The Congress has nine councillors in the 250-member MCD House in which the AAP has a clear majority with 134 members. The opposition BJP has 104 councillors.

“Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely has directed the Congress councillors to vote for the AAP candidates, as Congress did not want a repeat of what happened during the Chandigarh mayoral polls which the Supreme Court later cancelled due to the malpractice committed by the presiding officer,” said chairman of the communications department of Delhi Congress Anil Bharadwaj at a press conference held at Delhi Congress office.

The Congress and the AAP — both members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc —have also forged an alliance to contest the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. The AAP is contesting four seats and the Congress has fielded its nominees on three seats.

“Congress’ sole purpose is ensuring the smooth functioning of the MCD for the larger good of the people, and for that, it was necessary to ensure the victory of the candidates nominated by the AAP, which is the largest party in the MCD. The AAP is also an INDIA partner and is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Congress. Congress’ fight is to protect the Constitution and democracy, which the BJP was trying to undermine with all its might,” said Bharadwaj.

The electoral college for electing a mayor comprises of Delhi’s 250 councillors, 10 parliamentarians (seven Lok Sabha, three Rajya Sabha), 14 legislators nominated by the state assembly speaker, and 10 aldermen who do not do not have voting powers in the house proceedings.

The Congress’ support will ensure a smooth sailing for the AAP nominees — Mahesh Kumar Khichi, 45, for the post of mayor, and Ravinder Bhardwaj, 35 for deputy mayor. The AAP will now command support of 134 councillors, nine Congress members, one Independent, three Rajya Sabha members and 13 MLAs, a total strength of 160. The BJP, on the other hand, will have the backing of 104 councillors and one Independent, seven Lok Sabha members and one MLA, making it a total of 113.

BJP has fielded Kishan Lal, 47, for the mayoral post, and Neeta Bisht, 41, for the post of deputy mayor.

The mayoral elections are an annual exercise, held in the first meeting of the civic body’s yearly cycle which starts in April. In this election cycle, the mayor’s post has been reserved for a Scheduled Caste candidate.

Former Leader of the House in the MCD and Congress MCD in-charge Jitender Kumar Kochar said that 90% of development work in Delhi is done by the MCD, but the BJP has been deliberately obstructing the civic body by placing hurdles in the constitution vital panels critical to the functioning of MCD. “The delay in constituting the Standing Committee is affecting the civic body’s ability to execute projects,” said Kochar.

The AAP, meawhile, welcomed the announcement of support by the Congress. “We welcome the decision of the Congress to support AAP candidates. It shows that together we will fight against dictatorship, and we will win this fight,” said AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said on April 26 AAP candidates will win with a huge majority. “In the previous mayoral elections the BJP committed hooliganism and yet the BJP lost badly, and this time too they will lose by a huge majority. The only aim is that the country should develop, Delhi should develop,” said Pathak.

Delhi BJP spokesperson said it is ironic for ‘AAP’ leader Durgesh Pathak to thank Congress for supporting their councillors in the mayoral elections. “While Durgesh Pathak is overwhelmed by Congress support, on the other hand, two councillors of his own party are not only rebelling by announcing to contest elections, but many other councillors are becoming their proposers and seconders. Many councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party are now listening to the voice of their conscience and are distancing themselves from the party engulfed in the swamp of corruption. Many AAP councillors from the Scheduled Castes had joined the party with high hopes of bringing change in the lives of their society, but today they are disappointed and disheartened,” said Kapoor.