India Gate may see vendors return soon as New Delhi council okays permits
Vendors at India Gate will, however, be restricted to specially earmarked vending zones and strict enforcement will be ensured in terms of littering and sanitation, the New Delhi council’s vice chairman Satish Upadhayay said.
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has stated that it has begun the process to allow around 120 street vendors selling ice cream, ice candies and water to operate in the redeveloped Central Vista Avenue and its surrounding areas.
With the NDMC move, street vendors will return to the India Gate area 20 months after they were removed as part of redevelopment work for the Central Vista. However, the vendors will be restricted to specially earmarked vending zones and strict enforcement will be ensured in terms of littering and sanitation, the council’s vice chairman Satish Upadhayay said.
Upadhayay said that following a co-ordination meeting held with the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), a communication was given to the NDMC to initiate the process of allocating space to street vendors.
“We have received the formal communication and space allocation process will now begin in six vending zones initially. The licensing department will check the documents of the old license holders and each zone will be allowed to operate 15 ice-cream trolleys and 5 water sellers initially. The enforcement department will also be involved in the process,” he said.
Upadhayay said that a total of 90 ice-cream sellers and 30 water sellers will operate in the revamped stretch from India Gate up to Raisina Hill. “Strict directions have been issued to the sanitation department to not allow any littering in the area. Kartavya Path has been redeveloped with a lot of effort and it is our collective duty to keep it in pristine state,” he said.
The CPWD has stated that the revamped Central Vista has space for seven vending zones, including two near India Gate at the C-Hexagon. Of the seven vending zones, five have enough space for 40 vendors each while there will also be two amenity blocks at India Gate with 16 shops.
“A town vending committee for New Delhi is already in place. This body will have to be involved in the process to allot vendors these spaces and decide timings. We may have to rotate the street vendors based on space availability,” an NDMC official aware of the matter said.
DTCP to step up outreach efforts for regularising unauthorised colonies
The Haryana government's proposal to regularise illegal colonies and give the residents outside the municipal limits basic civic infrastructure — to be executed by the department of town and country planning (DTCP) — has met with a lukewarm response, said officials privy to the matter on Saturday. According to officials, DTCP received only seven applications from the dwellers of the total 100 such colonies, mostly on the outskirts of the city, till Friday.
AAP will regularise contractual workers wherever it forms government: Kejriwal
The Aam Aadmi Party will regularize contract workers wherever its forms a government, AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday, urging the central and other state governments to also do the same, citing the example of Punjab where the employment of 8,000 teachers have been regularised. The Punjab government run by the AAP has regularised 8,736 contractual teachers and several thousand other contract workers will soon be regularised, hKejriwalpromised.
U.P. CM Yogi visits kin of late BJP MLA Arvind Giri in Gola
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the bereaved family members of the late Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Arvind Giri in Gola town of Lakhimpur Kheri district on Saturday. A five-term MLA from Gola Gokrannath assembly constituency, 65, Giri, had died after suffering a heart attack in his car near Sidhauli (in Sitapur district) while he was on his way to Lucknow on September 6. There the CM placed a wreath. Later, Adityanath met Giri's family members.
3 nabbed for murder after man killed, four injured in outer Delhi
A 22-year-old man was killed and four others were injured after a group of assailants went on a stabbing spree in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri, police said on Saturday. According to police, the stabbing incidents occurred at two different places in Mangolpuri in a quick succession on Friday afternoon. Three of the eight suspects, identified as Shahrukh, Saif and Vineet, were arrested while four teams have been formed to nab those absconding, they said.
BJP govt failed to fulfil even a single promise made to women: Lamba
Shimla: The Congress on Saturday released the registration form for the ₹1,500 monthly allowances the party had promised to give to women if voted to power. Congress national spokesperson Alka Lamba alleged that BJP did not fulfil the promises it had made to the women in 2017. Lamba said there have been scores of complaints to the Jal Shakti Department on the CM helpline.
