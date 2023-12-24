India logs 656 new Covid cases
Dec 24, 2023 01:05 PM IST
The death toll was recorded at 5,33,333 with one new death reported from Kerala in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The country's Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,08,620).
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,71,545, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.
The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far.
