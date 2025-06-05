India wants EVs—but where are they? Experts flag supply gaps

Urbanisation isn’t a threat—it’s a launchpad for innovation, equity, and sustainability, said MP and former Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Wednesday, as speakers at Urban Adda 2025 weighed in on how Indian cities can become future-ready and inclusive. In a dedicated session, entrepreneurs and mobility experts flagged how the momentum is being slowed by infrastructure and policy bottlenecks, as well as missteps in India’s push for localisation. (HT Archive)

Rathore, delivering the keynote address on Day 2 of the national dialogue, said the country’s demographic shift must be harnessed to reimagine cities. “By 2047, over 50% of India will be urban. This isn’t a threat—it’s an opportunity to reimagine our cities as engines of equity, innovation, and sustainability. Every day, 30 people migrate to cities in Rajasthan alone from rural areas. We’re not just keeping pace—we’re setting the pace,” he said.

But as urban centres expand, the conversation quickly turned to one of the key transitions underway: the commercial shift to electric vehicles (EVs). In a dedicated session, entrepreneurs and mobility experts flagged how the momentum is being slowed by infrastructure and policy bottlenecks, as well as missteps in India’s push for localisation. They agreed that there is demand for commercial EVs, but the supply has been inadequate.

Chanpreet Singh, co-founder of Bushwitz, said cost parity remains a major barrier for fleet operators. “The cost difference between traditional and electric vehicles is around 50-400%, but operating cost is one-third or one-fourth. Logistics owners want to switch, but they’ve been working in a plug-and-play system they understand. EVs still suffer from inconsistent charging ports, patchy infrastructure, and restricted supply,” he said.

Singh also warned against copying internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle formats in the EV segment. “We should allow mature global products to enter and let Indian players develop independently. Rushing to localise without readiness risks eroding both performance and customer trust,” he said.

Neha Jain of JSW MG Motors argued that sustainability is not enough of a market driver on its own. “No Indian buyer is going to pay more simply because a vehicle is made locally. The push for localisation will follow scale, not the other way around,” she said.

IV Rao, distinguished fellow at TERI, said the old assumption that localisation automatically leads to lower costs may no longer hold. “With highly automated manufacturing for key components like battery cells already established in China, India’s cost advantage isn’t as straightforward as before,” he said.

Organised by Raahgiri Foundation in collaboration with the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) and GuruJal at the India Habitat Centre, the three-day Urban Adda brings together voices in mobility, public space, sustainability, and governance. Hindustan Times is the media partner for the event.

The day closed with a session celebrating the arts as a cornerstone of inclusive urban design. Artists, designers and city storytellers discussed how culture can stitch together fragmented urban experiences, preserve heritage, and foster civic identity.

On the sidelines, Gurujal and Xebia also announced a new water neutrality project in Jaipur’s Smriti Van, focusing on rejuvenating water bodies and wastewater reuse.