Trade Fair is back with a bang!
India International Trade Fair (IITF) has returned in its original avatar sans Covid curbs. With the theme of Vocal for Local, Local to Global, this year the grand event has more than 2,500 exhibitors from 29 Indian states, union territories, and 14 countries, at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan.
New Delhi
All set to indulge in your love for crafts? Here are all the details that you need to know before you step inside Pragati Maidan, to attend one of the biggest and most popular exhibition.
Hall 4, Stall 4-16-I (Ground Floor)
Vaishali Biyani, exhibitor from Kanpur, says, “We are conscious towards the environment and thus, make benches, planters, chairs and bags from scrap tyres.”
Hall 5, Assam (First Floor)
Hall 12, Afghanistan (Ground Floor)
Hall 4, Vietnam (Ground Floor)
Catch It Live
What: 41st India International Trade Fair
Where: Pragati Maidan
When: November 14 to 18 (Business days); November 19 to 27 (General public days)
Timing: 10am to 7.30pm (Entry allowed till 5.30pm)
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Pragati Maidan) on the Blue Line
Entry: Gate 1, 4, 10, 11 and National Crafts Museum. Tickets priced at ₹500 (Business days); ₹80 (weekdays) available from 9am to 4pm at 67 metro stations and online.
Culture Capsule
Cultural performances by partner and focus states at the amphitheatre:
November 16: Uttar Pradesh; 5.30pm
November 19: Kerala; 2.30pm
November 20: Bihar; 2.30pm
November 24: Jharkhand; 5.30pm
November 26: Maharashtra; 5.30pm
