Industrial push: Delhi govt plans in-house management unit

The Delhi government plans to set up a dedicated project management unit (PMU) under its industries department to serve as an in-house wing focussed on enhancing the efficiency and implementation of its industrial projects, officials familiar with the government’s plan said on Wednesday. The PMU will also be tasked with assisting DSIIDC in allocating flats at flatted factory complexes to startups through private operators and redeveloping Community Works Centres across the city. (ANI)

The new unit, with a proposed cost of ₹12 crore over three years, will operate under the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), the nodal agency responsible for industrial development in the city, the people cited above said.

According to officials familiar with the plan, the PMU will offer end-to-end advisory and operational support to DSIIDC. It will focus on executing e-auctions for vacant industrial plots, optimizing the use of unused commercial assets such as shops, godowns, guest houses, and administrative buildings, and supporting the establishment of strategic projects like co-working spaces, Global Capability Centres, and a Data Centre Park.

The government has already floated a request for proposal to select an agency for setting up and running the unit. The unit will be run by an agency duly engaged by DSIIDC. The structure of the unit has not yet been finalised.

An official said the unit will identify and evaluate DSIIDC projects for feasibility based on cost, revenue potential, and scale, conduct technical and financial assessments, define performance metrics, and structure contracts. It will also recommend corrective measures for underperforming projects and suggest improved models for ongoing ones by incorporating lessons from past experiences.

Additionally, the PMU will conduct feasibility studies for public-private partnership (PPP) based models, define roles for private partners, and develop standardised templates for concessionaire agreements, one of the people cited above said. “It will also prepare draft RFPs, design monitoring frameworks, and build real-time dashboards to track project implementation and performance,” the official added.

The initiative is aimed at streamlining the DSIIDC’s functioning, reducing delays, and maximising returns from the government’s industrial infrastructure assets.