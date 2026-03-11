A week-long International Film Festival of Delhi is set to begin from March 25, promising film screenings, with the agenda offering opportunities for first-time filmmakers, filmmaking masterclasses, curated producer’s lab to bridge gap between students and industry, and tributes to icons, officials said. International film festival in Delhi to open Mar 25

The festival has received more than 2,000 submissions, including 1,151 non-feature international films and 221 overseas films. Three screening committees are currently reviewing the entries and the shortlisted films will be announced in the coming days, an official said.

The festival is also likely to pay tribute to Guru Dutt and K. Balachander.

Another major highlight will be “Her Lens: Women in Films at IFFD”, a special programme designed to spotlight women storytellers and films centred on women’s narratives. The initiative is being developed through a collaboration between Women in Film India — led by Academy Award–winning producer Guneet Monga — and the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC).

Another component will be a panel discussion titled “Women in Film: Voices, Power, and the Future of Storytelling.” The session will bring together directors, producers and creative leaders for a conversation on the evolving role of women in cinema, officials said.

The programme will also feature curated screenings of films such as Pink, Thappad, Accused, the Marathi film Tighi, and Mrs.

Actor and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) board member Vani Tripathi Tikoo said the festival is likely to host a curated Producers’ Lab for students ad mentors from oversees will come to mentor young talent.

“A curated producers’ lab for students will create a much-needed bridge between young filmmaking talent and the industry. While Delhi has several film institutes and a growing creative community, students often feel the need to move to Mumbai for exposure and meaningful networking opportunities,” she said.

This initiative aims to change that by bringing some of the finest producers, creators, and industry experts to interact directly with emerging filmmakers here. The lab will provide a dedicated platform where first-time and aspiring filmmakers can pitch their ideas, learn the craft of production, and understand the realities of the industry, she added.