Interstate auto-lifter held in Delhi after three years on the run
The accused was declared a proclaimed offender in 2023 and allegedly helped alter engine, chassis numbers and documents of stolen vehicles.
The Delhi Police crime branch has arrested a 56-year-old man, identified as Alok Shrivastava, a key member of an interstate gang involved in multiple car theft cases registered across India, officials said on Saturday. Shrivastava, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, had been absconding for the past three years in a car theft case registered at the Model Town police station and was declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court in 2023.
Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Harsh Indora said the crime branch had registered a case in 2022 involving vehicle theft, cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy following a complaint alleging that Shrivastava and his associate Abhay Singh had purchased a stolen Toyota Fortuner from Mohammad Ashraf and Razwan. The accused allegedly changed the registration number plates, engine and chassis numbers, and obtained a forged registration certificate and insurance papers belonging to a total loss vehicle of the same make and model, police added.
During the investigation, Singh, Ashraf, and Rizwan were arrested, while Shrivastava evaded arrest. Police also recovered a stolen Maruti Suzuki Brezza from the arrested accused, who were attempting to sell both vehicles at a high value.
On Saturday, the crime branch received information about Shrivastava’s presence in Lakhimpur Kheri and learned that he would visit the local Mela Ground. A trap was laid, leading to his arrest.
DCP Indora said the gang operated in a “very professional manner”. “As per the demand of the customer, accused Abhay Singh and Alok Shrivastava used to give instructions to accused Mohammad Ashraf and Rizwan for stealing a particular vehicle demanded by the purchaser,” he said. “They tampered with the engine and chassis numbers and prepared new number plates for the vehicle… and sold the stolen vehicle to a customer as a used car at a high price,” he added.
Police said Shrivastava completed his B.Com from Delhi University and postgraduate degree in economics from Kanpur University, later opening a car spare parts shop in Kashmere Gate before forming the gang.
