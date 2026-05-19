Janakpuri rape case: Delhi Police oppose bail for accused

The Delhi Police on Monday requested the Delhi High Court to cancel the bail granted by the trial court to a 57-year-old private school staffer accused of raping a three-year-old girl in west Delhi’s Janakpuri. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Hearing the petition, the bench of Justice Saurabh Banerjee issued notice to the staffer and fixed May 29 as the next hearing date.

The Delhi Police, represented by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, argued that the case was “gross” and that the child had identified the accused, making it a clear case for bail cancellation.

The child’s counsel also informed the court that the girl’s parents filed a separate petition challenging the bail, which is likely to be heard on Tuesday.

on May 1, police arrested the private school staffer following a complaint lodged by the child’s mother at Janakpuri police station. The complaint alleged that the three-year-old was sexually assaulted on school premises on April 30, the second day after her admission to the school.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Section 64(1) (punishment for rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

However, the accused was granted bail with certain conditions on 7 May.

Subsequently, on May 8, the Delhi government issued a show cause notice to the school management regarding the case.

On May 14, police also arrested a woman teacher in connection with the case.