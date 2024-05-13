Jangpura murder-robbery: Domestic help was clicking pictures of house for 6 months

Investigation into the murder of a 63-year-old doctor at his home in Jangpura Extension in southeast Delhi revealed that his 60-year-old domestic help Basanti (who goes by a single name), the alleged mastermind of the robbery-murder, was sharing photos of the house through her social media accounts to help her associates execute the crime, police said. Domestic help Basanti (extreme right) with two of the gang members. (HT File)

Delhi Police on Monday shared photos and CCTV grabs of four suspects who are on the run. Senior police officers said they have also made sketches of suspects and shared them with police departments of different states, as well as with Nepal police.

“While their planning started two months ago, Basanti has been posting photos on her Facebook account for five to six months now. She would click photos of the rooms and the house and post them. We think she has been planning to rob valuables for a long time and kept a record of photos of all rooms. She later roped in her friend Sai and Varsha,” a senior police officer, who did not want to be named, said.

On Sunday, police said they arrested Basanti, Himanshu, a 38-year-old priest from Haridwar, and his brother Aakash, all of whom go by a single name. The accused allegedly took the help of three Nepali nationals and another domestic help, who are being tracked by police.

Police shared file photos of suspects Varsha (domestic help), her husband Bhim, another accused identified as Vishnuroop Sai and an unidentified person. In a document, which was accessed by HT, police also shared CCTV grabs showing the movement of the accused near the spot and in Sarai Kale Khan, where they were staying. Police said the CCTV footage confirmed their involvement in the crime.

The victim, Dr Yogesh Chander Paul, was found dead inside his kitchen by his wife Dr Neena Paul on Friday evening. He had returned from his clinic at 1.30pm when the accused entered his house, tied his hands, gagged him and strangulated him to death, locking his dog inside the bathroom. The group decamped with cash and gold jewellery.

Investigators said Basanti, Varsha and Sai also planned to burgle a house on the first floor of the same building, but failed. The victim resided on the upper-ground floor. “She sent her aide Varsha to the first floor but they could not execute their plan since the house was filled with family members,” the officer said.

Police said Varsha visited the victim’s residence at least three times prior to the incident.

“We found that Basanti brought in Varsha and told the couple that she would wash utensils. From March 15 to April, Varsha visited the house three times. However, she was often found video calling her friends (associates) and was caught entering a bedroom and opening an almirah. The couple fired her from the job. She was called by Basanti to help make videos of the house and help the other accused. The women were also planning to rob a few ornaments and petty cash on their own,” a second investigator said.

The second investigator said Basanti made video calls to her associates every day. “She also created a private/locked Facebook account and posted photos of the rooms and building with her associates. She has been doing this for two to three months now,” the second officer said.

Police said there was a burglary in 2017 in the same building and they are checking if Basanti and her associates were involved in that case.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said Basanti called her associates to Delhi on May 5 to conduct a recce. The men returned home and came back on May 7 with three Nepali nationals.

“All other accused are absconding. Varsha is also on the run. The gang stayed in a small hotel at Sarai Kale Khan and followed the doctor on the day of the incident. They killed him when he was alone at his home,” Deo said.

The family told the police they were missing ₹4 lakh to ₹5 lakh and 100 grams of gold jewellery.