60-year-old help, priest among three held for doctor’s murder in Jangpura, Delhi

Three people including a 60-year-old woman who worked as a house help were arrested for allegedly murdering a 63-year-old doctor at his house in Jangpura Extension, southeast Delhi, on Sunday, Delhi Police officers said. Dr Yogesh Chander Paul. (HT Photo)

According to police, the other two arrested suspects include a 38-year-old priest from Haridwar and his 30-year-old brother. Police said the accused conspired to execute the crime for nearly two months and had roped in their friends from Nepal, adding that at least four more people are currently at large. The help had been working at the victim’s house for over 24 years, they added, and she was assisted by another woman, who also worked as a help at a house in the area, police said.

The victim, Dr Yogesh Chander Paul, was found dead inside his kitchen by his wife Dr Neena Paul on Friday evening. He was allegedly strangulated to death with his dog’s leash while his dog, Molly, was locked inside the bathroom. Police said Dr Paul was alone at home when the accused entered, tied his hands, gagged him using a cap and killed him. The suspects took cash and gold jewellery from the house.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (southeast) Rajesh Deo identified the 60-year-old help as Basanti (who goes by a single name). The other suspects were identified as the second help, Varsha, and her husband Bhim, who are at large, along with two others whose names were not shared. The arrested suspects included the priest Himanshu and his brother Aakash.

Deo said police scanned several CCTV footage to narrow down the suspects. “There were at least five people involved, seen at the spot or near the house. A CCTV map was made using different footage and it was found the accused went to Sarai Kale Khan after the crime. The suspects could be seen as they were carrying big polythene bags,” said Deo.

The accused left Sarai Kale Khan at 5pm. “We found there was a woman with them. Till then, followed random leads. But the family recognised the woman as Basanti. The family has known her for over two decades and they trusted her and did not do police verification,” said an officer. Police did not clarify who carried out the murder and who kept a watch.

The crime happened between 1.30pm and 2.30pm, when Dr Paul had returned home and his wife was still at work. Probe revealed that Dr Paul was followed by two of the accused while returning home. The men later entered his house. Police said CCTVs around the house show another person entering after a few minutes. Around 3pm, all three accused are seen leaving the house.

According to police, Basanti hatched a plan to rob the couple after hearing conversations about gold jewellery locked inside the house. Police said Basanti first contacted a friend in Haridwar and Varsha. She would use the Messenger app to video call her associates to show them the house, said police.

“From March 15 to April, Varsha visited the house multiple times. Basanti would call her on the pretext of helping her and show her the house. In two months, the women prepared a rough map of the house and the area so the accused would easily find the valuables and find exits,” said an officer. Basanti also approached a man named Bisroop Sai, who is an old friend. “We identified him with the help of CCTVs. He roped in the priest and his brother. They also called 3-4 men from Nepal. It was a major operation for them,” added the second officer.

Bisroop, Himanshu and Aakash first came to Delhi on May 5 and conducted a recce of the area. Police said they returned on May 7 with the team. They first checked into a hotel in Sarai Kale Khan and then conducted a second recce.

“They followed Dr Paul and killed him when they found him alone inside. They left in pairs to avoid suspicion,” said Deo.

Bisroop, Himanshu and Aakash took a bike to Haridwar and the Nepalese nationals returned to Nepal. Police said Varsha and her husband are on the run. They took an interstate bus. DCP Deo said several raids were conducted and they managed to arrest Aakash, Basanti and Himanshu in Delhi and Haridwar. Some cash and jewellery have been recovered from their possession, police said.

The family has told the police that they had ₹4 lakh to ₹5 lakh inside the house along with 100gm gold jewellery.