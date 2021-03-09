JEE main result: two top scorers from capital
- The two who managed perfect scores were Pravar Kataria, 17, a resident of Vikaspuri and Ranjim Prabal Das, 18, a resident of Janakpuri.
Two students from Delhi made it to the 100 percentile in the Paper 1 of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main), the results of which was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday.
The two who managed perfect scores were Pravar Kataria, 17, a resident of Vikaspuri and Ranjim Prabal Das, 18, a resident of Janakpuri.
Kataria said, “It was difficult to focus when the lockdown started because we had just stepped into the new academic session. There wasn’t much motivation to study but gradually, with the support of our teachers, things fell into place.”
Das, on the other hand, said his interest in Mathematics led him to opt for engineering. “Since my childhood, I was interested in studying the functioning of different mechanical things like radio or remote-controlled cars. Engineering was a natural choice,” said Das, a resident of Vikaspuri, whose father is a doctor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashram underpass gets revised June deadline
- In the outcome budget, which was also presented on Monday, the government said that 40% of the work on the underpass was completed until December last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi among states that tested the most for Covid
- There were 87.8 lakh Covid-19 tests conducted in the city till December 31, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Delhi, Women personnel take over
- On the occasion, the Delhi Police also honoured 22 women personnel for their remarkable efforts beyond the call of duty during the Covid-19 pandemic period
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Body of newborn found buried in sand at Raisina Road, probe launched
- A police team immediately rushed to the spot and found that the body had been buried in a mound of sand that had been unloaded there for construction work at the media centre.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main result: two top scorers from capital
- The two who managed perfect scores were Pravar Kataria, 17, a resident of Vikaspuri and Ranjim Prabal Das, 18, a resident of Janakpuri.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: The Jungle Book—in Gurugram
- Take a look at these series of paintings near the Rose Garden in Sector 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s per capita income goes down to ₹3.54 lakh
- This is the first time since 2010-11 that the per capita income in the country’s capital has shrunk.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Avg. daily ridership of Delhi Metro at 10 lakh, down from 57 lakh pre-lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Batla House encounter: A timeline of the 2008 case
- The series of events leading to the Ariz Khan’s conviction in the Batla House encounter case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi government says 87.8 lakh Covid-19 tests done till Dec 31, 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi records 239 fresh Covid-19 cases, number of active cases also drop
- Delhi reported 312 and 321 new Covid-19 cases on Friday and Saturday respectively. Authorities in the national capital were advised by the health ministry to keep a check on the number of rising cases after the daily infections reported on March 5 and March 6 went above 300.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi's economy projected to contract by 5.68% in FY21 due to Covid-19: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi moves SC against Haryana for clean water supply: AAP's Raghav Chadha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Survey shows average levels of pollutants in Delhi in 2020 lowest in seven years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi's GSDP contracts by 3.9 pc to ₹7.9 lakh crore in FY 21: Economic Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox