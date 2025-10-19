Chaos at JNU as students clash with police; 28 detained, 6 cops injured | What led to it?

Tensions prevailed at the campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after students of Left-affiliated organisations accused the Delhi Police of ‘brutality’ while the force claimed the protesters broke barricades and injured personnel.

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) alleged that JNUSU president Nitish Kumar and several students were “brutally beaten up” and detained by police at the JNU West Gate.

Videos purportedly showing JNU students being shoved inside buses while getting detained by the Delhi Police surfaced on social media.

What was the protest about? The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students’ Union (JNUSU) and Leftist student organisations were on Saturday marching to demand an FIR against the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) over alleged violence on campus during general body meetings.

Things turned tense at the West Gate of JNU when police and the protesting students faced off over what both sides said was an aggression initiated by the other side.

According to the police, students turned aggressive despite assurances by cops of looking into their case and manhandled personnel. Police said they detained 28 students in the commotion which left six police personnel were injured.

Meanwhile, the All India Students’ Association (AISA) alleged that JNUSU president Nitish Kumar and several students were “brutally beaten up” and detained by police at the JNU West Gate. “Nitish and other JNU students have been abducted by the Delhi Police and taken to Kapasera,” it said.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (CPIML Liberation) took to X and said it strongly condemns the “brutal assault” on the JNUSU president and other students by Delhi Police at JNU’s West Gate.