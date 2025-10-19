28 JNU students detained after clash with police during protest march

The Delhi police on Saturday said they had detained 28 students from the Jawaharlal Nehru University amid their protest march to the Vasant Kunj police station in South Delhi. The clashes come ahead of the JNUSU elections due in November. (HT Photo)

The students who were detained alleged that they were assaulted by the police, while six police personnel were also injured in the clash, NDTV reported. The students claimed they had been beaten up by the police at the JNU West Gate.

Those detained include JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Nitish Kumar, Vice President Manisha, and General Secretary Munteha Fatima.

The group of students said they had taken out the protest march after no action was taken against members of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), who allegedly assaulted some students associated with them, according to NDTV.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Goel said that around 70 to 80 students had started a march from the campus at 6 pm to gherao the Vasant Kunj police station. When the students were stopped at the gate, a scuffle broke out.

Goel added that when attempts were made to stop them by putting up barricades, they clashed with the police.

Sources in the Delhi police cited by India Today said the students had planned the protest at the Vasant Kunj police station without official permission.

The incident comes after violence took place during a general body meeting (GBM) of the School of Social Sciences on Friday. The Left-affiliated students alleged that ABVP members had grabbed a woman student by the throat and assaulted some others. However, the ABVP claimed that the Left-affiliated students had attacked a woman student and beaten up others, NDTV reported.

The elections for the JNU Students' Union is expected to be held next month. In a statement, the All India Students’ Association (AISA) said ABVP would face defeat in the elections.

“Due to this, their (ABVP’s) defeat is guaranteed this election. This is the reason they are resorting to violence to disrupt the electoral process,” India Today cited the AISA statement as saying.