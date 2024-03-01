JNU students injured as ABVP, Left-backed groups clash over poll committee selection

Some students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi were injured in a clash between members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Left-backed groups. The altercation, reportedly sparked by disputes over the selection of election committee members at the School of Languages, spiralled out of control and escalated into violence. The clash broke out over selection of election committee members at the School of Languages.

An official of the university said some students have been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital, reported PTI.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In a video widely circulated on social media platform X, a man can be seen thrashing students with a stick. In another video, a person is seen throwing a bicycle at students.

Also Read: Allow student to stay in guest house: Delhi HC tells JNU

Other purported videos from the incident showed individuals being mobbed and beaten up by a group even as security personnel of the university tried to rescue them.

Both groups have blamed each other for the clash that ensued over the selection of election committee members. They have also filed police complaints against each other.

Also Read: Student groups protest against new rules at JNU campus in Delhi

No immediate response was available from the university administration and the number of students injured during the incident could not be confirmed.

The incident has reignited concerns over the escalating tensions between different student factions within JNU, known for its politically charged atmosphere and active student body involvement in socio-political issues.

(With PTI inputs)