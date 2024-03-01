 ABVP, Left-backed groups clash at JNU over poll committee selection | VIDEO | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Delhi / JNU students injured as ABVP, Left-backed groups clash over poll committee selection

JNU students injured as ABVP, Left-backed groups clash over poll committee selection

ByHT News Desk
Mar 01, 2024 09:04 AM IST

Violent clash between ABVP and Left-backed groups at JNU over election committee selection results in injuries and police complaints.

Some students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi were injured in a clash between members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Left-backed groups. The altercation, reportedly sparked by disputes over the selection of election committee members at the School of Languages, spiralled out of control and escalated into violence.

The clash broke out over selection of election committee members at the School of Languages.
The clash broke out over selection of election committee members at the School of Languages.

An official of the university said some students have been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital, reported PTI.

In a video widely circulated on social media platform X, a man can be seen thrashing students with a stick. In another video, a person is seen throwing a bicycle at students.

Other purported videos from the incident showed individuals being mobbed and beaten up by a group even as security personnel of the university tried to rescue them.

Both groups have blamed each other for the clash that ensued over the selection of election committee members. They have also filed police complaints against each other.

No immediate response was available from the university administration and the number of students injured during the incident could not be confirmed.

The incident has reignited concerns over the escalating tensions between different student factions within JNU, known for its politically charged atmosphere and active student body involvement in socio-political issues.

(With PTI inputs)

