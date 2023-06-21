Home / Cities / Delhi News / Justice Umesh Kumar appointed DERC chairman; Delhi L-G vs AAP 'power' tussle likely

Justice Umesh Kumar appointed DERC chairman; Delhi L-G vs AAP 'power' tussle likely

ByHT News Desk
Jun 21, 2023 11:57 PM IST

Former Allahabad high court judge Umesh Kumar has been appointed as the new chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

The president has appointed former Allahabad high court judge Umesh Kumar the new chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), a statement issued by the lieutenant governor's office said.

The appointment could trigger a fresh row between the Lieutenant General and the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi as chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had approved the appointment of justice Rajeev Kumar Srivastava (retired) as the chairperson of the regulator in January.

“The President of India, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 45(b) of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, read with sub-section 2 of Section 84 of the Electricity Act, 2003 has appointed Justice (Retd.) Shri Umesh Kumar of Allahabad High Court as the Chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC),” the statement said.

This appointment comes after justice (retired) Rajeev Kumar Shrivastava (Madhya Pradesh high court), who had been proposed for appointment as DERC chairperson, by the GNCTD, expressed his inability to be appointed as chairperson, through a communication to the Lt Governor on June 15, citing “family commitments and requirements”, the statement added.

