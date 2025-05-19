Juveniles stab to death 18-yr-old in Delhi over music system rent

A group of juveniles stabbed an 18-year-old man on Saturday in northwest Delhi’s Mahendra Park for not providing a music system on discount, police said, adding that the man died during treatment. The accused minors have been apprehended. Police said the victim had suffered two stab wounds in the chest and he died on Saturdayduring treatment. (Representational image)

According to police, Bheem Sen worked at the audio equipment shop in Mahendra Park. Sen was at the shop on Friday when a group of five to six boys came and asked for an audio system. “They did not want to pay the full price and were pushing for a discount. When Sen refused, they argued with him and a fight ensued. They went home that time before searching for Sen’s home on Saturday evening. When they found out, they called him on the pretext of reconciliation, took him to a park, and stabbed him,” an investigating officer said.

Sen’s friend, who was in the neighbourhood rushed him to BJRM Hospital and police were informed. Police said the victim had suffered two stab wounds in the chest and he died on Saturdayduring treatment.

DCP (northwest) Bhishm Singh said an FIR was registered based on a complaint by the deceased’s friend. “We received information about an MLC (Medico-Legal Case) from the hospital on Saturday night. It was found that an 18-year-old man was admitted at BJRM Hospital by his friend after he sustained stab injuries during a fight,” the DCP said.

Based on local enquiries and CCTVs around the park, police said they found that the accused fled towards Jahangirpuri.

On Sunday, four minors were apprehended in the case, police said, adding that they are trying to recover the weapon used in the crime. Sen’s body has been sent for autopsy.

Sen is survived by his mother and grandmother. His father died years ago.