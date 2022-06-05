Delhi minister's rebuke to officials in video tweeted by Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday shared a video on Twitter that captures Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot’s rebuke to some officials in the national capital. The reprimand came after the public - at a government office - faced inconvenience because air conditioning was not ensured, a tweet by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party suggested.
“Should we get the ACs removed in your rooms?” Gahlot is heard asking an official in the 59-second clip. He is surrounded by several officers and cops. “ACs will work in your room, that’s great. But the public will bear the heat?” the 47-year-old AAP leader further says, and asks who is the SDM (sub district magistrate).
He then quizzes the SDM over the matter. “Have you followed up with anybody? Please show me how many letters you have written?” As the official responds, the minister further says: “Please remove the ACs from their rooms,” he is heard telling.
In a tweet, the transport minister wrote: “Arvind Kejriwal Ji says that it is our duty to provide facilities to the public. And if the public is upset, then appropriate action will also be taken.”
The AAP post that had the video read: "Delhi government ministers @kgahlot furious at the officers after seeing the AC shut down for the public." The Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi has often promised people about a change in the way government officials have been functioning.
About a week ago, the chief minister had showered praise on Delhi transport commissioner Ashish Kundra as he travelled by a government bus. "We are a people centric govt. Our officers, ministers and MLAs are working constantly amongst people. A rare sight to see transport commissioner of a state travelling by state bus to take first hand view from travellers on the problems being faced by them," Kejriwal had tweeted.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics