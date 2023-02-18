Kejriwal accuses Delhi L-G of ‘trying to influence’ SC order on mayor poll

A day after the Supreme Court's order on Delhi mayoral poll, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday accused lieutenant governor VK Saxena of “trying to influence the case” and “committing criminal contempt of court”. He also claimed that the L-G tried to “forcibly prevent the Delhi government from presenting its views before the Supreme Court”.

“I spoke to many lawyers and it amounts to interference in the administration of justice. The L-G has committed criminal contempt of court,” he said while addressing a press conference.

In a boost to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the top court on Friday directed that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) members nominated by the Lieutenant Governor, or aldermen, cannot vote in mayoral polls. Along with this, a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala also directed that the election of a new mayor shall be conducted at the first MCD meet, and once elected, the mayor shall preside over the deputy mayor's election. Aldermen will not be allowed to vote in this election either, the court said.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal in a tweet said that he has sent his recommendation for holding the mayoral election on February 22 to Saxena. So far, there have been three failed attempts in the past two months to elect a new mayor as lawmakers from the AAP and BJP fought over allowing aldermen voting privileges.