Kejriwal calls special House session, to meet AAP MLAs too amid horse-trading claims against BJP
According to a document issued by the Delhi Assembly, the session, likely to be a stormy one, is scheduled to be held on Friday, starting 11am.
The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Wednesday called a special session of the Assembly on Friday amid a political row over claims that the BJP is trying to lure his party's MLAs. Kejriwal has also called a meeting of all party MLAs at his residence on Thursday to discuss the current political scenario.
The AAP and the BJP have been at loggerheads - first over the issue of freebies, then over CBI raids on party leader and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. The AAP has now accused the BJP of trying to lure its MLAs amid Kejriwal's growing popularity ahead of the upcoming polls, alleging that four MLAs were offered money by the saffron camp to quit the party.
Earlier in the day, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the BJP of allegedly offering ₹20 crore to party MLAs to "bring down" the Kejriwal-led government in the national capital.
"BJP offered to bring down Kejriwal's government by luring AAP MLAs with ₹20-20 crores... slogans of '50 Khokha-50 Khokha' were raised in Maharashtra Assembly. Hence, I would say to the BJP ‘band karo desh se dhokha, nahi chalega 50 khoka’," Bharadwaj said during a press conference in Delhi.
Sisodia had earlier said that he had been asked to quit the party and engineer a split in AAP in exchange of withdrawal of all cases against him. The CBI has initiated a probe against him in the now-withdrawn Delhi excise policy that was launched last year.
Koliwadas redevelopment gets green signal from state
Mumbai: In a boost to the development of the koliwadas in Mumbai, the state government has green signalled the cluster redevelopment of these settlements in the city. They are spread across areas like Colaba, Worli, Sion, Dharavi and Versova. The koliwadas, which had been demarcated and identified as such, will not be redeveloped as slum rehabilitation authority projects, Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis assured. “The koliwadas are our heritage and must be conserved,” added Fadnavis.
Over three lakh Mumbaiites bitten by stray dogs since 2018
Mumbai: Over three lakh Mumbaiites have been bitten by stray dogs since 2018, the state government admitted before the state legislative council on Wednesday. Chief minister Eknath Shinde told the state legislative council that between 2018 and March 2022, Mumbai registered 3,07,652 cases of dog bites. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation gives anti-rabies vaccines at 147 centres in the city.
West Bengal: Bangladeshi youth allegedly lynched over suspicions of stealing cattle
A Bangladeshi national was allegedly lynched by a mob on suspicions of stealing cattle at a border village in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district early on Wednesday. The police have arrested three people and registered a case, officials said. Later, cops had a scuffle with some villagers when the latter attacked the Rajganj police station demanding the release of the three accused.
Bihar govt wins trust vote amid BJP boycott, Nitish Kumar hits out at Centre
The new government in Bihar won the trust vote amid a boycott by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday with chief minister Nitish Kumar saying that he will work with the Opposition across the country to put up a united show for the 2024 general elections. In the House, deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari wanted to go in for voting, but the BJP leaders returned to protest.
Sharp-shooter escapes custody after court hearing
LUCKNOW An undertrial prisoner escaped from police custody from an eatery in Shahjahanpur in the wee hours of Wednesday while being brought to Lucknow from Bijnor by road after a court hearing, police said. The police launched a combing operation in the vicinity in search of Rana, but in vain.
