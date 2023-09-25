Kejriwal felicitates 5 Delhi para athletes

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met five Delhi-based para athletes who won medals for India at the International Dragon Boat Championship (IDBF) held in Pattaya, Thailand. Kejriwal congratulated the athletes and promised government support for water sports. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with para athletes who won medals at the International Dragon Boat Championship held in Thailand, in New Delhi on Monday. (HT Photo)

Sports minister Atishi was also present in the meeting.

In an official statement, the office of the chief minister said that the athletes drew the CM’s attention to the lack of adequate facilities in Delhi for boat competitions, and the chief minister instructed sports minister Atishi to ensure that necessary facilities are developed.

In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, “Met all the para-athletes of India who won gold medals in the World Dragon water sports championship and live in Delhi. These players practice at Sonia Vihar Water Sports Club. I have given orders to the concerned minister that the government will provide all the facilities that these players need to prepare for the future. I wish all the players all the best for the future.”

The five athletes are Praveen Kumar, Krishna Kumar Samania and Rohit Kumar, who won a gold and a bronze each; and Vijay Kumar and Vinai Kumar Kush, who secured a silver and a bronze medal each.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON