‘Kejriwal spent 189 cr on Rajmahal’, allege BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi assembly

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly on Monday and held protests at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the assembly premises against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of corruption. Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs. (ANI/File)

BJP MLAs chanted slogans, “Gali gali mein shor hai, Arvind Kejriwal chor hai” and “Ab toh yeh spasht hai, Kejriwal bhrashth hai”.

Delhi Assembly LoP and BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, raising the issue of renovation of Kejriwal's official residence, said, “Arvind Kejriwal spent ₹189 crore on his 'rajmahal' while violating all laws and regulations. Neither was the plan approved nor were tender calls made and the trees that were cut, for that also no permissions taken from the competent authority.”

He added that MLAs Abhay Verma and Ajay Mahawar submitted a calling attention notice and a question was also put up. “The Delhi government is not answering the question only. The (AAP) government is not ready to answer on the corruption. This is our complaint — why is Arvind Kejriwal running away from discussion? If everything is right and no corruption has taken place then why run away from discussion in the house?”

The lawmakers led by Bidhuri indicated that they had submitted a calling attention motion to address the matter. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel dismissed their request, leading to protests from the BJP MLAs.

Amidst ongoing protests by BJP legislators, Goel instructed the removal of Bidhuri, along with Abhay Verma, Ajay Mahawar, Mohan Singh Bisht, Anil Kumar Bajpai, Vijender Gupta, Om Prakash Sharma, and Jitender Mahajan.

Congress and BJP MLAs have been accusing Kejriwal of spending crores on the renovation of his official residence.

The BJP has been criticising Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party, alleging that ₹45 crore was utilised for the renovation of the chief minister's residence at 6, Flagstaff Road between 2020-22. In response, the AAP has countered, asserting that the BJP is attempting to divert attention from genuine concerns by highlighting this issue.