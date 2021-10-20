Delhi CM announces compensation of 50,000 per hectare for crop damage

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government will ensure compensation to farmers in the Capital who suffered losses because of crop damage this year. He added that the government fixed the rate of compensation at ₹50,000 per hectare.

“Recently, I met groups of farmers who told me that they suffered losses because of crop damage caused by unseasonal rainfall this year. I want to tell farmers in Delhi that they need not be distressed. The Aam Aadmi Party government will continue to help farmers,” Kejriwal said during a video press briefing, adding that the Aam Aadmi Party set up the initiative when it came to power in the national capital in 2015.

He said that suffering farmers, like previous years, will continue to get ₹50,000 per hectare as compensation for crop damage: “...This is the highest amount compared to all states, which pay ₹8,000 – ₹10,000. We will also make sure that the money is disbursed within one-and-a-half months or so. This year too, I have issued directions to ensure farmers who have suffered losses because of crop damage will get compensation of ₹50,000 per hectare.”

Kejriwal added that district officials have started assessing losses. “... the survey will be completed within two weeks and the money disbursed to eligible farmers within one-and-a-half months after that,” he said.

Government data shows that Delhi has around 29,000 acres of crop fields and around 21,000 farmers.

Farmers, however, said that despite the initiative, most of them did not receive any compensation for crop loss since 2015.

“Farmers in the city last received compensation for crop damage in 2015. However, only those who owned less than two hectares of land were compensated. This year, the government has not stated any such condition yet. We hope more farmers manage to get the compensation. Several farmlands flooded during the monsoon between 2016 and 2020, damaging crops, but farmers did not receive any money. The process is often very messy,” said Rajesh Shokeen, a farmer from Dichaon-Kalan village in the southwestern periphery in Delhi.

Dinesh Rana, a farmer from Palla village in the northwestern periphery of Delhi, said, “This year, there has been significant crop damage because of excess and unseasonal rainfall. Farmers are in immense distress. However, we hope that the government streamlines the process of compensating us and we don’t have to run from pillar to post for compensation.”

Earlier this year, the government commissioned a separate study to assess the grievances of farmers in the city and record concerns revolving around minimum support price, input costs, yield, crop loss, etc. The findings of the study, however, are yet to be published.

Paras Tyagi, co-founder, Centre for Youth Culture, Law and Environment, a Delhi-based public policy group that works primarily on villages, said, “In Delhi, there are almost no subsidies for farmers. So, input cost is very high compared to several other states. Considering input costs, ₹50,000 per hectare is too little a compensation amount. Secondly, there are loopholes in the system because of which a large number of genuine farmers are often excluded from such schemes. That should not happen. Also, no farmer in the city has received any compensation under government schemes since 2015. So there is a lack of trust too. The government has to invest in making the system better.”