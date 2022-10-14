Kejriwal slams BJP over purported change in DMC Act

Citing a media report in The Hindu that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is working on a proposal to revise some provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act to give more control to the lieutenant governor in working of the civic body, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that it shows that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accepted defeat in the MCD elections.

“Do not waste your vote by casting it in favour of the losing party. After winning the MCD elections, the Aam Admi Party will make Delhi a clean and beautiful city, which will be free from the mountains of garbage,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

However, MCD categorically stated that no such proposal was in the works.

A senior municipal official said that amendment to Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 can only be done by the Parliament. “In the amended Act, which was passed to unify the three corporations, the term ‘government’ has been replaced by the ‘central government’. MCD comes under the ambit of central government and the LG who is the representative of the Centre in Delhi,” the official said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has said the Delhi chief minister was reacting to an imaginary scenario, and making it about the MCD elections. “Today in a tweet, the CM has tried to give a message that the AAP will win MCD polls and get Delhi rid of garbage mountains. Shockingly, the tweet has come on a day when NGT has imposed a hefty fine of Rs. 900 crores,” he said.

“The BJP is all geared up for MCD polls and we will win a fourth consecutive term.” he added.