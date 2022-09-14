Home / Cities / Delhi News / Kidnapped minor girl rescued, man arrested in east Delhi

Kidnapped minor girl rescued, man arrested in east Delhi

delhi news
Updated on Sep 14, 2022 11:15 PM IST

The minor girl was allegedly kidnapped on September 11, and within two hours the policeman rescued her and arrested her kidnapper while he was taking her away in an auto-rickshaw, the police said.

On September 11 around 3 pm, constable Rajpal was patrolling Vikas Marg in a police van and looking for snatchers when he noticed an auto in which a passenger was seated on the rear seat with a minor girl who looked anxious. (HT Photo)
On September 11 around 3 pm, constable Rajpal was patrolling Vikas Marg in a police van and looking for snatchers when he noticed an auto in which a passenger was seated on the rear seat with a minor girl who looked anxious. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: A police constable patrolling at east Delhi’s Vikas Marg not only rescued a seven-year-old girl but also arrested a 22-year-old man who had kidnapped her from East Angad Nagar near Preet Vihar in east Delhi with intent to sexually assault her, police said on Wednesday.

The minor girl was allegedly kidnapped on September 11, and within two hours the policeman rescued her and arrested her kidnapper while he was taking her away in an auto-rickshaw, the police said.

The suspect Sachin (single name), a psychopathic person addicted to drugs, was found previously involved in five cases of theft and possessing a weapon. He belongs to a poor family and his father is an auto-rickshaw driver by profession. Sachin used to lay cable for livelihood, said deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan.

On September 11 around 3 pm, constable Rajpal was patrolling Vikas Marg in a police van and looking for snatchers when he noticed an auto in which a passenger was seated on the rear seat with a minor girl who looked anxious. The constable found something amiss as the girl was crying and signaled the auto driver to stop, the DCP said.

“When constable Rajpal asked the passenger about the girl, he claimed that she was her close relative and he was going to drop her at her residence. But when the girl was asked, she told the constable that he was a stranger and had picked up from near her house after threatening to hurt her father. The passenger, Sachin, was interrogated and he confessed to the crime,” Chauhan said.

The IP Estate police accompanied Sachin to the spot in East Angad Nagar from where he had kidnapped the minor girl. The father of the girl was contacted. He told the IP Estate police that he was at the Preet Vihar police station to lodge his daughter’s missing complaint. Accordingly, a case was registered and Sachin was arrested.

“The investigation conducted so far disclosed that he is a psycho drug addict. He kidnapped the girl child for sexual pleasure. However, he was arrested well in time otherwise the safety of the girl could be in grave danger,” added DCP Chauhan.

