Kidnapped minor girl rescued, man arrested in east Delhi
The minor girl was allegedly kidnapped on September 11, and within two hours the policeman rescued her and arrested her kidnapper while he was taking her away in an auto-rickshaw, the police said.
New Delhi: A police constable patrolling at east Delhi’s Vikas Marg not only rescued a seven-year-old girl but also arrested a 22-year-old man who had kidnapped her from East Angad Nagar near Preet Vihar in east Delhi with intent to sexually assault her, police said on Wednesday.
The minor girl was allegedly kidnapped on September 11, and within two hours the policeman rescued her and arrested her kidnapper while he was taking her away in an auto-rickshaw, the police said.
The suspect Sachin (single name), a psychopathic person addicted to drugs, was found previously involved in five cases of theft and possessing a weapon. He belongs to a poor family and his father is an auto-rickshaw driver by profession. Sachin used to lay cable for livelihood, said deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan.
On September 11 around 3 pm, constable Rajpal was patrolling Vikas Marg in a police van and looking for snatchers when he noticed an auto in which a passenger was seated on the rear seat with a minor girl who looked anxious. The constable found something amiss as the girl was crying and signaled the auto driver to stop, the DCP said.
“When constable Rajpal asked the passenger about the girl, he claimed that she was her close relative and he was going to drop her at her residence. But when the girl was asked, she told the constable that he was a stranger and had picked up from near her house after threatening to hurt her father. The passenger, Sachin, was interrogated and he confessed to the crime,” Chauhan said.
The IP Estate police accompanied Sachin to the spot in East Angad Nagar from where he had kidnapped the minor girl. The father of the girl was contacted. He told the IP Estate police that he was at the Preet Vihar police station to lodge his daughter’s missing complaint. Accordingly, a case was registered and Sachin was arrested.
“The investigation conducted so far disclosed that he is a psycho drug addict. He kidnapped the girl child for sexual pleasure. However, he was arrested well in time otherwise the safety of the girl could be in grave danger,” added DCP Chauhan.
-
Karnataka: Court orders FIR, probe against Yediyurappa in corruption case
The Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge court on Wednesday ordered an FIR to be registered and investigation taken up on a private complaint alleging corruption by former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa and Yediyurappa, the then chief minister's family members. The order comes exactly a week after the High Court of Karnataka on September 7 directed the Special Court to hear the complaint of corruption afresh. Asked whether there was any conspiracy against him, he said, "definitely".
-
Slum residents to be allotted govt flats at Delhi’s Jailorwala Bagh
New Delhi: After Kalkaji extension, the Delhi Development Authority will soon start allotment of flats at Jailorwala Bagh to residents of slum clusters. According to senior DDA official, there are 1675 flats at Jailorwala Bagh and the land-owning agency has identified 1640 beneficiaries. The DDA has also decided to dispose of the 18 flats at CWG village. It has also done the same for multi-level parking.
-
DTCP notice to Gurugram property owners for illegally operating commercial establishments
The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Wednesday issued notices to 39 property owners for operating commercial establishments in residential plots in DLF phase one. The properties are located along Golf Course Road and its vicinity. In a separate matter, Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement) said the department has recommended FIRs to be registered against three plot owners in DLF phase three for illegally removing seals fixed by the department for violating building plans.
-
Karnataka: UNESCO expert visits Hoysaleshwara temple in Halebedu. Here is why
After several attempts by the Karnataka government to put Hoysala temples on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation world heritage sites list, an expert, Tiong Kian Boom, visited the Hoysaleshwara temple on Wednesday at Halebeedu. He examined the architecture of Hoysalas and will submit a report to the UNESCO. After this, Boom will visit the Hoysala temples in Belur and Somanathapura of Karnataka.
-
Fake soya manufacturing unit busted in Faridabad, owner held
A joint team of officials from the chief minister's flying squad, Faridabad police, and the food safety department busted a manufacturing unit producing fake soya chaap in Mujesar industrial area, Sector 22 on Tuesday. Police recovered 20,000 kg of refined wheat flour, chemical fertilizers, and 200 kg of fake soya from the unit. A Faridabad resident identified as the prime suspect, Anil Kumar, set up the unit which was operating for the last 18 months.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics