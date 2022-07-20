Killed by mining mafia, Haryan DSP was going to retire in October

Chandigarh/Karnal/Rohtak: Haryana deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh, who was killed on Tuesday allegedly by the mining mafia in Nuh, joined the state police as an assistant sub inspector (ASI) in 1994.

A native of the Sarangpur village in Hisar, Singh remained posted in Kurukshetra till 2014. During this period, he worked with the Crime Investigation Agency of the Kurukshertra police. He was promoted as DSP, Shahabad in August 2019.

Singh shifted with his family to Sector 4, Kurukshetra a few years ago since he remained posted in the city for several years, said Singh’s elder brother, Subhash Manjhu, a government school principal in Hisar.

Ashok Kumar, Singh’s younger brother, who lives in Kurukshetra and works with a cooperative bank said, “We spoke around 8am on Tuesday over phone and discussed some family matters. He was looking forward to retire, and we used to meet regularly and discuss post retirement plans.” The DSP was to superannuate on October 31, 2022.

“He was a punctual and dedicated police officer,” Kumar said.

“The last rites will be performed at our native village, and we have informed his son about his death,” Kumar added.

DSP Singh is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. His aged parents had passed away in March this year, the family said.

His daughter is married and works with a private bank at Bengaluru, and his son is in Canada for studies, the family added.