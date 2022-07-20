Killed by mining mafia, Haryan DSP was going to retire in October
Chandigarh/Karnal/Rohtak: Haryana deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh, who was killed on Tuesday allegedly by the mining mafia in Nuh, joined the state police as an assistant sub inspector (ASI) in 1994.
A native of the Sarangpur village in Hisar, Singh remained posted in Kurukshetra till 2014. During this period, he worked with the Crime Investigation Agency of the Kurukshertra police. He was promoted as DSP, Shahabad in August 2019.
Singh shifted with his family to Sector 4, Kurukshetra a few years ago since he remained posted in the city for several years, said Singh’s elder brother, Subhash Manjhu, a government school principal in Hisar.
Ashok Kumar, Singh’s younger brother, who lives in Kurukshetra and works with a cooperative bank said, “We spoke around 8am on Tuesday over phone and discussed some family matters. He was looking forward to retire, and we used to meet regularly and discuss post retirement plans.” The DSP was to superannuate on October 31, 2022.
“He was a punctual and dedicated police officer,” Kumar said.
“The last rites will be performed at our native village, and we have informed his son about his death,” Kumar added.
DSP Singh is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. His aged parents had passed away in March this year, the family said.
His daughter is married and works with a private bank at Bengaluru, and his son is in Canada for studies, the family added.
-
Mumbai: A tree-lined sanctuary for students, Abhyas Galli or Study Street in Worli, has recently got a facelift. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has undertaken a beautification project on this 40-metre-long tranquil lane, where youngsters often go to study as there is very little traffic movement. The lane is located just behind the Poddar Hospital in Worli. The BMC spent Rs 70 lakh on the project, which took nearly a year to be completed.
-
Maneka seeks vigilance probe into elephant death
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Maneka Gandhi has written a letter to Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai over the killing of an elephant in Hassan taluk last year, alleging that the forest department, at the behest of Janata Dal (Secular) or JD (S) MP Prajwal Revanna, was trying to shield the accused. During the interrogation, it was revealed that in 2021 an elephant had died due to illegal electrocution in Veerapur village fields of Hassan taluk.
-
Cable theft hits train operations on Metro’s Blue Line
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said delays were occurring on the down line from Dwarka towards Noida Electronic City and Vaishali, with trains bunching up close to each other as they were being allowed to operate only at a maximum speed of 25 km/hr. Revenue services are conducted between 5am to 11.30pm. Passengers said trains were halting at stations for up to 5 minutes each, delaying progress substantially.
-
SC stays Delhi high court order on EWS seats in city schools
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed a Delhi high court order directing private schools in the Capital to fill up all seats reserved under the economically weaker section accruing over the past decade in a phased manner over the next five years.
-
With sleight of hand, 2 men steal diamonds worth ₹3.5 crore
Mumbai With some clever sleight of hand, two men managed to steal three real diamonds worth Rs 3.5 crore, by replacing them with fakes, at a jeweller's office in the diamond bourse at Bandra-Kurla Complex. On July 4, Abhishek Sojitra, a diamond merchant received a phone call from a person who identified himself as diamond trader Bharat Kumar Kandhol from Gujarat and expressed a desire to see some quality diamonds to buy.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics