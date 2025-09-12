Kite flies to freedom due to loose lock, laxity at Delhi zoo

A Brahminy kite which was enclosed in the Delhi zoo escaped from its cage on September 6, confirmed at least two zoo staff and a senior official on Thursday. The senior official said that five Brahminy kites were brought around eight too nine years ago from the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo. (HT Photo)

The senior official told HT, “This incident was due to mismanagement and negligence of the zoo administration. The lock on the cage of the kite was in need of fixing.”

One of the zoo staff, requesting anonymity, said that he was cleaning the cage of the kite when it escaped.

“The lock of the cage which was supposed to fit right into the wall was not working so the door was loosely shut. However, there is another door in the main gallery which was supposed to be shut as well but the MTS (multi tasking staff) or supervisor had left the gallery door unlocked. If that door would have been closed, then the kite would have at least stayed inside the gallery,” said the zoo staff, adding that the administration is not calling him for any of his duties after the incident.

Another zoo staff confirmed the incident and said that they had requested the zoo administration to fix the lock several times in the past.

“However, the lock was not fixed. We were told to put food for the kite in the gallery and we were told that sometimes, due to their specific diets which they might not find in the city, Brahminy kites do come back for the food as they have very specific diets, “ the second zoo staff added.

The senior official said that five Brahminy kites were brought around eight too nine years ago from the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo.

“Currently there are only four living in the Delhi zoo. Now that one has escaped, only three remain. The kites had come under animal exchange,” the official added, “There has been a lot of mismanagement in the zoo. A few days ago, 12 barking deer had escaped from their enclosure as well.”

HT tried to reach out to the zoo director through calls and messages but no response was received regarding the matter.