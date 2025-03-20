Kohat Enclave murders: ‘Former, new attendants planned couple’s killing’

The brutal murders of a septuagenarian couple in northwest Delhi’s Kohat Enclave were premeditated and were carried out by two men — their former and current attendants — to steal cash and jewellery from the house, police officers probing the case said on Wednesday, following the arrest of the ex-employee. Seventy one-year-old Mohinder Singh Talwar, and his 70-year-old wife Daljeet Kaur were murdered in their house allegedly on Sunday night, and their bodies were found on Tuesday morning. (HT PHOTO)

However, the prime suspect, who had been recently hired by the couple, went missing on Monday morning and was still on the run, the officers said. He has been identified but police did not name him.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Bhisham Singh said that the arrested accused was identified as Ravi Kishore, 27, a resident of Uttam Nagar. “He had worked as an attendant for the couple for two months, and had introduced the suspect to the couple who was hired on Saturday. The two had planned the robbery and murder together,” he said

Seventy one-year-old Mohinder Singh Talwar, and his 70-year-old wife Daljeet Kaur were murdered in their house allegedly on Sunday night, and their bodies were found on Tuesday morning. The couple lived on the third floor of a four-storey building in an upscale gated society in Pitampura, while their two sons lived with their families in the adjacent building.

According to a senior police officer, Kishore worked as the couple’s attendant for two months but he quit about a month ago. After some time, the couple allegedly asked him to resume as Talwar suffered from Parkinson’s disease and needed help.

However, Kishore allegedly told them that he was working elsewhere, but he later called the couple and informed that his friend was available for work and they could hire him. On Saturday, the new attendant — the prime suspect — joined work.

“During questioning, Kishore initially denied his involvement in the crime, and said he has only introduced the new attendant to the couple. However, when his phone was analysed, we found recorded conversations between the two. In those conversations, Kishore was heard telling the prime suspect that he should conduct himself naturally and shouldn’t ask for a higher price so he can get the job,” the officer added, asking not to be named.

The accused allegedly also told the man about where the cash and jewellery were kept in the house. Kishore, police said, had also asked the suspect to divide the robbed amount and jewellery in half and drop it at his in-laws’ house after the committing the crime.

“He was arrested on Tuesday night after we got evidence against him,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the family of the couple demanded better security checks in place, especially in gated colonies. “We performed the last rites of our parents today,” said Manpreet Singh Talwar, the couple’s younger son. “The security guards here should check all the staff entering and exiting the colony and put in more checks so that such horrific crimes can be prevented,” he added