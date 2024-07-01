Krishna Park Extension station to open by August, Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor 80% complete

New Delhi The DMRC Phase-4 expansion is underway. (HT Archive)

Work on the Majlis Park to Maujpur corridor under the DMRC’s Phase-4 of Metro projects is 80% complete, and it will be the first among three corridors — the other two being the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram and the Aerocity-Tughlaqabad (Golden Line), which are 50% complete — under Phase-4 to open, in mid-2025, officials said.

The two other corridors are likely to be opened in mid-2026, they added. Meanwhile, the Krishna Park Extension Metro station, part of a 2.5km section of the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Metro line, is likely to be made operational by this August, officials said.

“At present, over 50% progress has already been achieved on all three corridors. On the Majlis Park–Maujpur section, about 80% of the civil work has been completed. Tunneling works are in progress on various stretches in the Aerocity–Tughlaqabad (Golden Line) and the Janakpuri West–RK Ashram Marg (Magenta Line) corridors,” Anuj Dayal, principal executive director of corporate communications at DMRC, said.

“Despite the adverse situation of Covid-19 and delay in various permissions, the Phase-4 section from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park Extension is now almost complete and is likely to open by August 2024,” he said.

With these three additions, DMRC will add around 65km to its network in the Capital. DMRC said that although work on Phase-4 began in December 2019, progress was significantly impacted from 2020-2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Delays have also taken place as the DMRC did not receive permission to fell trees on these stretches.

“The Majlis Park–Maujpur corridor is likely to be opened next year. The rest of the sections of the priority corridors are expected to be opened in a phased manner by 2026. However, certain permissions for tree cutting and acquisition of land pockets at isolated locations are still awaiting approval,” Dayal said, adding daily progress was being accounted for and site visits were regularly being done currently.

A second DMRC official said tree-cutting permissions were being pursued at appropriate levels, with roadblocks including permissions in the southern Ridge and along the Outer Ring Road.

“There were tree-related issues on the Outer Ring Road, which caused challenges for the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor. There are some issues connected to the southern Ridge area as well,” the official said.

The Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg (28.92km) and Majlis Park-Maujpur (12.55km) corridors are extensions of the Magenta and Pink lines, respectively, and the Aerocity-Tughlakabad (23.62km) is a new construction — the Golden Line — which will connect the Violet Line and Airport Line.

These corridors will add 45 stations, of which 27 are elevated and 18 are underground.

In March, the two more Metro corridors under Phase 4 were approved. These include the Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block (8km) corridor, which is a new line, and the Inderlok-Indraprastha (12km extension of the Green Line) corridor.

DMRC said for these two corridors, statutory clearances, including land acquisition from the authorities concerned, were being pursued. “Forest clearances and tree cutting permissions are also being taken up at the appropriate levels. Further processes regarding the planning and tendering for civil works are in progress,” Dayal said.