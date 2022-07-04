Labourer falls off sixth floor in Dwarka, contractor booked for negligence
NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old labourer sustained severe injuries when he fell from the sixth floor of an under repair building in Dwarka sector 6 on Sunday evening allegedly because the building contractor didn’t provide proper equipment for work. Police have registered a case into the matter.
Additional Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Vikram Singh said that the injured has been identified as Majifur Rahman who is undergoing treatment but is out of danger.
In his complaint to police, Manik Sekh, native of West Bengal and a mason by profession, said that he had started working under the contractor identified as Jahangir Alam on Friday with three labourers. Sekh said that they were repairing the building and working on the sixth floor on Saturday when the incident took place. He stated that they were using a bamboo seat which loosely tied at the top and they had flagged it to Alam that the bamboo seat is loose and workers can fall anytime. “But he asked not to be afraid and that he is taking responsibility. While working on Saturday evening around 6pm, Majifur fell from the sixth floor,” Sekh told police adding that it was due to Alam’s negligence.
The injured was taken to a private hospital nearby where is undergoing treatment and is said to be stable.
The officer said that a case under section 288 (Negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 337 (Causing hurt by doing negligent act) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is underway.
DCP Singh said that efforts are being made to arrest the accused.
