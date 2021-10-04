Lakhimpur violence: 95 detained for protesting outside UP Bhawan

Ninety-five people, including 25 women, belonging to various political parties and student organisations were detained on Monday for allegedly holding a protest outside the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Bhawan in Delhi to express their anger over Sunday’s violent clashes in Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people, including four farmers, were killed.

The detained protesters were taken to the Mandir Marg police station, from where they were released in the evening.

A case was registered for violating Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits public gathering of four or more people in a specified area, and for defying the Covid-19 guidelines of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that has banned all types of protests, political and religious gatherings in Delhi, said deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav. He said no permission was sought for holding the protest outside UP Bhawan.

Police said between noon and 2pm on Monday, nearly 300 members and activists of political and students organisations such as Indian Youth Congress, Samajwadi Party, Students’ Federation of India (SFI), and the All India Students Association (AISA), among others, gathered outside UP Bhawan on Sardar Patel Marg in Chanakyapuri and raised slogans.

“Even after repeated warnings regarding the imposition of Section 144 in the area and the DDMA guidelines, the protesters did not leave. A total of 70 men and 25 women were detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station. They were later released,” said DCP Yadav.

Delhi Congress leaders said two demonstrations were held on Monday against the murder of farmers in Lakhimpur and the arrest of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who was on her way to visit the families of the slain farmers. According to the party, over 200 members and supporters participated in the two protests.

“Farmers have been protesting for the past 10 months, demanding the repeal of the three anti-farmer laws passed by the BJP government, but due to the arrogance of PM Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, high-handed attacks were mounted on the food providers of this country, the humble farmer, to show their political might,” said Anil Choudhary, Delhi Congress chief.

He further said, “Under the Modi and Yogi governments, democracy has been murdered and citizens have lost their right to raise their voices against injustice, and despite the Supreme Court taking cognizance of the farmer agitation, and directing the central government to find a solution to the crippling of the borders, the Modi government has not yet acted.”

Congress leaders also stressed that the party will continue to support the demands of the farmers and will also continue their protests against the BJP government for their apathy to farmers.