Leopard spotted in Delhi, alert issued

The Delhi forest department has put out an alert after videos of a leopard being spotted at outer Delhi's Najafgarh area have surfaced.

Kamal Preet, Delhi's chief wildlife warden, confirmed that the the leopard was first spotted on January 27 on a CCTV camera.

"Teams from the west and the north division are jointly handling the operation. We also have former wildlife inspectors, who have been appointed as consultants, that are also helping the teams from the headquarters. Coordinated efforts are being made to capture the animal," she said.

Deputy conservator forests (north division) Navneet Srivastava said that after being first spotted on January 27, the leopard was also spotted on January 28 and January 29 near the Najafgarh drain.

"The last spotting was on January 29 near the Najafgarh drain. This means that the animal has moved away from the main Najafgarh city. We have issued alerts around Ghummanhera and Jharoda Kalan and other nearby villages asking people to not step out after dark and also to keep their pets inside," Srivastava said.

He said that cages have been placed and round-the-clock patrolling is being conducted by the forest department teams to capture the animal.

"Once the animal has been captured, we will discuss the possibility of moving it either to the Delhi zoo or to the Asola Wildlife Sanctuary. In case, we don't have the space or facility to move the leopard within the city, we will look at options from other cities. However, that will be a decision taken by the higher authorities," Srivastava said.

Meanwhile, cabinet minister and Najafgarh legislator Kailash Gahlot also wrote a letter to the forest department urging teams to ensure the quick capture of the animal for the safety of the residents of the area.

"On the matter of a leopard sighting at Najafgarh, the forest department officials have been asked to capture the animal as soon as possible. People are requested to not panic and alert the authorities if they spot the leopard. Leopard is a protected wildlife animal so residents are requested to refrain from attacking it," Gahlot said on Saturday.

