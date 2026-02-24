LG approves 20% quota for former Agniveers in Delhi Police constable posts

New Delhi: Lieutenant governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved amending the Delhi Police (Appointment and Recruitment) Rules 1980, to provide 20% reservation for ex-Agniveers in male constable (executive) posts, the LG’s office said on Monday. The new provisions will ensure that ex-Agniveers have a smoother transition into law enforcement roles, recognizing their four-year service in the armed forces. (Representational image)

With the amendment, ex-Agniveers will also get exemption from the physical efficiency test (PET) and a three-year relaxation in the upper age limit. For candidates belonging to the first batch of the Agniveer scheme, a five-year age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit of 25 years will be applicable, the LG office said in a statement.

“The decision is likely to strengthen the police force with candidates who are already disciplined, trained and have field experience,” said a Delhi Police officer, asking not to be named.

“After the amendment in recruitment rules, a large number of ex-Agniveers will be eligible for appointment as Constables in the Delhi Police,” Saxena said.

At present, the Delhi Police has a sanctioned strength of 42,452 male constables in the executive category, meaning the recruited male constables are posted at police stations and other units of the city police for law enforcement, crime control measures and other field duties.

They are recruited through a direct recruitment process, with the existing age criteria fixed between 18 and 25 years. Constable recruited under the ministerial category are specialised in clerical roles.

The Agniveer scheme was launched in 2022 to recruit youths in the armed forces. The new provisions will ensure that ex-Agniveers have a smoother transition into law enforcement roles, recognizing their four-year service in the armed forces.